A 53-year-old man in Oklahoma is behind bars this week after he allegedly killed his friend while the two were noodling and blamed the attack on the other man summoning Bigfoot, authorities say. Larry Sanders was taken into custody over the weekend and charged in connection with the death of Jimmy Knighten.

According to a press release from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), agents on July 10 responded to a request for assistance from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office regarding a possible homicide. Authorities said Sanders had confessed that he and Knighten on July 9 were noodling in the South Canadian River when “a confrontation ensued.” Sanders allegedly admitted to “striking and strangling” Knighten, ultimately killing the other man, who was reportedly his friend.

“Noodling” is a type of fishing in which a person submerges themself in a body of water and uses their bare hands to catch a fish — typically a catfish — by sticking their arm into the fish’s mouth. The method is primarily practiced in the southern United States.

The investigation into Knighten’s death led detectives to uncover a possible mythological motive for the attack.

According to a report from Ada, Oklahoma NBC affiliate KTEN, when deputies first responded to a 911 call on Saturday, July 9, they arrived as Sanders was telling a member of his family that he had just killed Knighten. Sanders then spoke to detectives and allegedly blamed the attack on Knighten calling upon Bigfoot.

“So, his statement was that Mr. Knighten had summoned ‘Bigfoot’ to come and kill him, and that’s why he had to kill Mr. Knighten,” Sheriff John Christian reportedly told the station. Sheriff Christian reportedly added that when he spoke to deputies, Sanders “appeared to be under the influence of something.”

Knighten’s body was discovered by sheriff deputies on Sunday, July 10, per the press release.

Despite Sanders’ alleged confession, Sheriff Christian reportedly said that investigators were now working towards proving that Sanders was responsible for Knighten’s death.

“It always makes it easier,” Sheriff Christian reportedly told the station. “You still have to prove all the elements of the crime, and what the suspect is telling you, you have to prove that that’s actually what happened.”

Sanders was initially arrested on Saturday and booked on an outstanding warrant charge. However, after authorities discovered Knighten’s body, Sanders was charged with one count of first-degree murder.

OSBI stated that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy on Knighten’s body to determine the manner and cause of death.

Sanders, who is listed in court records under an Atwood, Oklahoma address, is currently being held at the Pontotoc County Jail, per OSBI.

If found guilty of first-degree murder, Sanders could face the death penalty.

The Pontotoc Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to messages from Law&Crime seeking additional information in connection with the case.

The full affidavit does not yet appear in an Oklahoma court database. The case appears to be assigned to docket number CF-2022-00139 in Pontotoc County.

[image via Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]