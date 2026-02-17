A Washington state dad and U.S. Navy veteran with three kids was shot in the head and killed during a garage gunfight that witnesses say stemmed from a brawl over a parking space, according to cops and local reports. Three others were also shot and injured.

"People arguing over a parking space and it escalated," said Sebastien Bonita, who works security at a nearby nightclub, in an interview with local ABC affiliate KOMO.

Other witnesses also confirmed to the TV station that they believed a parking space dispute possibly escalated into a brawl and the shooting that left Mhaniq Wilkerson, 27, dead on Feb. 1 in Seattle.

"Don't solve those problems with gunfire," Det. Eric Munoz told KOMO.

Wilkerson was at the popular "Sinking Ship" parking garage in the 500 block of 2nd Avenue when gunshots rang out around 1:30 a.m., according to a Seattle Police Department press release.

"Detectives determined that a physical fight broke out in the parking garage, which led to a gunfight between multiple people," the press release said, noting that Wilkerson was found with a "fatal gunshot wound to the head" and pronounced dead at the scene.

"A second victim suffered life-threatening injuries," the release added. "SFD treated and transported him to Harborview Medical Center (HMC) in critical condition. SFD treated a third victim with a graze wound and transported her to HMC in stable condition. A fourth victim showed up at the hospital with a graze wound from gunfire. She is also in stable condition."

Two people were arrested following "disturbances at the scene afterward," but police say the suspects responsible for the homicide are still at large. Photos were released last Thursday showing individuals who are believed to be connected to the shooting.

"Detectives believe these individuals have vital information about the early morning shooting that occurred inside of the parking structure," Seattle PD said. "Detectives are also asking the public for any cellphone video before, during, or after the time of the shooting."

Wilkerson's mother, Robin Wilkerson, told local Fox affiliate KCPQ this week that family members laid the Arkansas native to rest in his home state. She said the thought of knowing her son's killer is still out there is "devastating," KCPQ reports.

"It sickens me, I'm mad, all the above," she said. "It's hard to breathe, it's hard to fathom, and my son is lost, and there's nobody accountable for it."

Wilkerson's brother, Darrius Wilkerson, told KCPQ that he believes "justice will be held" if the person or people responsible are caught.

"Karma will do their part and get them just as bad," Darrius Wilkerson said. "I never wish ill will on anybody, but I know, whoever did this to my brother will be found."

The Wilkerson family described the discharged Navy vet as "the life of the party" and "always laughing, always singing," KCPQ reports.

"I miss being able to talk to him every day," Robin Wilkerson said. "I miss him calling me and saying, 'hey, ma' I miss him showing me his kids on FaceTime, I miss that he won't be able to be here to raise his children, I just miss my baby."

Wilkerson's obituary describes him as a father of three with a daughter and two sons.

"He was especially excited to be called DADDY," the obit says. "Proudly and profoundly LOVING his kids with all his heart."