A 36-year-old Michigan nanny is accused of killing the grandfather of the toddler she was babysitting, inflicting more than 40 stab wounds to the victim's head and face in a prolonged attack that allowed him time to fight back before he ultimately died, a medical examiner testified in court this week.

Samantha Rae Booth is facing charges of first-degree murder, second-degree child abuse, assault with a dangerous weapon, and three counts of resisting or obstructing police in the October 2025 slaying of 83-year-old David Ong, court records show.

As Law&Crime previously reported, Royal Oak police said Ong went to his daughter's home on Oct. 24, 2025, after she asked him to check on the welfare of her then-3-year-old daughter while she was out of town and Booth was babysitting. When Ong failed to respond to calls, the child's uncle went to the home and found Booth in the basement "in a manic state covered in blood" while Ong lay on the floor with severe injuries.

Police said the uncle grabbed the child and attempted to flee, but Booth allegedly attacked him, ultimately chasing him and the toddler outside while armed with a screwdriver. The pair escaped to a neighbor's home, where they called 911. Authorities said Booth then discarded the screwdriver, removed all her clothing and ran from the scene before officers arrested her.

During Thursday's preliminary examination, Oakland County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Ljubisa Dragovic testified that Ong suffered more than 40 penetrating wounds to his head and face, in addition to injuries to his chest, back, hands and forearms, Detroit-based NBC affiliate WDIV reported.

The medical examiner reportedly said the wounds were consistent with being inflicted by a screwdriver or similar tool. He also told the court that the victim's injuries reflected both sharp-force and blunt-force trauma, adding that several wounds overlapped and that the total number of injuries may have exceeded those documented in his report.

Dragovic further testified that injuries to Ong's hands and forearms were consistent with defensive wounds, indicating he attempted to protect himself during the attack.

"It was a process where the victim was able to inhale, to breathe, and also to try to fend off," he testified, further explaining that the injuries were not immediately fatal.

An autopsy reportedly determined that Ong's manner of death was homicide and the cause of death was multiple sharp-force injuries.

During cross-examination, Booth's attorney questioned whether some of the injuries could have resulted from a fall or CPR efforts. Dragovic acknowledged that certain wounds could have alternative explanations when viewed individually, but said the overall pattern of trauma supported his conclusions.

Royal Oak police Officer Austin Pelitz also testified that responding officers found the home's front door open and discovered Ong at the bottom of the basement stairs. Pelitz said someone had placed a bag over Ong's head and that officers recovered three screwdrivers near the body.

Prosecutors previously alleged Booth was under the influence of psychedelic mushrooms during the attack. The preliminary examination is scheduled to continue later this week before a judge decides whether the case will proceed to trial.