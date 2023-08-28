A judge declared a Florida woman incompetent to stand trial for allegedly murdering her fiancé and her mother.

Alexandra Cupolo, 29, blamed the “occult” for her shooting and killing Andrew Sturm, 41, and Jacqueline Cupolo, 56, according to an arrest affidavit out of Palm Beach Gardens.

Palm Beach County Circuit Court Judge Kirk Volker ruled the defendant incompetent to face two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm at a recently reported hearing on June 28. Alexandra Cupolo was ordered to stay at a facility run by the Department of Children and Families.

The agency must provide a review of the defendant’s condition every six months. The court scheduled a status check hearing to take place on Dec. 13.

According to the arrest affidavit, Palm Beach Gardens police responded to the address on Arbor Crest Way on April 12, 2022, because Sturm, an ER physician, did not show up to work that morning.

One of the neighbors described hearing three gunshots earlier at 3:30 a.m., police said.

Cops looked through a window to see a woman — later identified as Alexandra Cupolo — lying in bed, according to the affidavit.

“They were knocking and were unable to get an answer,” officers wrote. “Fearing for her safety, the front door of the residence was breached to check on the occupants.”

Cops found two bodies on the floor in the “bedroom/office on the northwest corner of the residence.”

It was Sturm and Jacqueline Cupolo, both dead from gunshot wounds, they said.

As for the defendant, she had a pulse and appeared to be in and out of consciousness, officers said.

“She woke up and stated, ‘look in the fridge,’ ‘the occult made me do this, it was self-defense’ before going unconscious again,” police said.

A note in the kitchen reiterated the self-defense claim, officers said.

“The occult were messing with me,” the note allegedly stated. “Don’t believe anything bad. I am telling the truth.”

This note also conveyed instructions on feeding for the dogs, officers said.

An accompanying manila envelope contained Alexandra Cupolo’s last will and testament, according to the affidavit.

Police said they discovered a Smith and Wesson .380 caliber pistol in the end table of the bedroom where they found the defendant. They also located six .380 caliber casings in the home; one was in the bedroom, where there was a hole in the wall from the bullet.

Post-Miranda at the hospital, defendant Cupolo told detectives she shot both victims, officers said.

“My mom is a b—-, so I shot her,” she allegedly said.

Then officers asked why she shot Sturm.

“Because he was standing next to her,” she allegedly said. “It’s alright. He’s at peace.”

Cupolo explained she first opened fire in her bedroom as a test because she never fired a gun before and wanted to try it first, according to the affidavit.

