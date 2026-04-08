Coaches and players at a Georgia youth softball game were shaking hands when suddenly one of the coaches grabbed another by her hair and punched her in the face, authorities say.

Meredith Haskew Grant was arrested by the Dalton Police Department on Saturday and charged with misdemeanor battery, the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office told Law&Crime. She was booked into the Whitfield County Jail and released on bond the same day.

Families were gathered at Heritage Point Regional Park in Dalton, Georgia, on Saturday, area Fox affiliate WTVC recounted. The GA Fury Platinum Harris were playing the Wreckers Fastpitch in an 8-and-under softball game.

After the game ended, coaches and players were shaking hands at the pitcher's mound, which is often a customary sportsmanship activity following sporting events. All of a sudden, punches were thrown.

Video of the incident shared by Chattanooga, Tennessee-based NBC affiliate WRCB shows a woman alleged to be Grant grabbing another person by their hair, yanking them toward her and onto the ground, and then appearing to throw multiple punches. Several other adults rush over and manage to break the two people up.

Dalton police responded to the scene, where Grant told officers that the opposing team was making unsportsmanlike remarks about her daughter, an arrest report states. She also alleged that one of the coaches got in her face.

Investigators, however, did not appear to buy her story about the other coach, reportedly stating that the video showed her to be the aggressor.

The other coach — the woman allegedly attacked — told WRCB that "I'm just going to let the video speak to her character. At the end of the day, my coaching staff and myself know the truth. The video doesn't lie."

The defendant has reportedly been banned from all future such tournaments.

Dalton, Georgia, is located in the northwest of the state, about 30 miles from Chattanooga, Tennessee.