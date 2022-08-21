A mother is accused of neglecting her sickly daughter to death. Victim Elizabeth Marie Evening Star Stone, 18, lived for years with treatable ailments, but Virginia Marie Stone, 45, failed to step in, according to deputes in Charles County, Maryland.

Authorities said they responded on Sept. 30, 2020 to the 17400 block of Audrey Road in Cobb Island on a report of someone not breathing. They found Elizabeth dead.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered Elizabeth Marie Evening Star Stone, 18, on her bed; she was deceased,” deputies said. “Detectives responded and the girl’s mother indicated her daughter had several underlying medical conditions. Stone was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) where an autopsy was performed.”

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Maryland and the Charles County State’s Attorney Office investigated. Detectives determined that Elizabeth had been diagnosed with a number of medical conditions several years ago. These were treatable, authorities said. Virginia allegedly failed to step in and get her that treatment.

“After a thorough investigation, detectives learned Stone was diagnosed with several medical conditions years ago, which were treatable if she was provided the appropriate care,” authorities said. “Based on the evidence and information gathered, the OCME ruled Stone’s death a homicide due to neglect, pneumonia, and malnutrition. In support of the OCME ruling and in collaboration with the SAO, it was determined Stone’s mother, Virginia Marie Stone, 45, of Cobb Island, failed to provide adequate care for her daughter, which resulted in her death.”

A grand jury in Charles County, Virginia indicted defendant Stone on July 29 for second-degree murder and physical injury to a vulnerable adult. Authorities said they found her in West Moreland in the state of Virginia on Aug. 1. She was extradited to Charles County, Maryland, on Tuesday and held at a local jail.

[Booking photo via Charles County Sheriff’s Office]

