Deputies are looking for a man who allegedly killed a brewer couple at their home. They identified him Saturday as Shaun D. Rose, 40. He is the person who killed Steven P. Shulz and Mina Shulz, both 51, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office in Washington state.

The couple’s daughter checked on them at their home on Shady Glen Avenue SE in the town of Olalla and found that someone had broken into the residence, authorities said. There was blood inside. Unable to find her mother or her father, she backed off and called 911, authorities said. Deputies said they arrived and discovered the couple dead on the property.

“KCSO Detectives responded and were able to quickly determine that the bodies were of an adult male and adult female, and that both had died from homicidal violence,” deputies said. “The victims were later identified as 51-year-old STEVEN P. SHULZ and 51-year-old MINA SHULZ. The bodies of both victims were turned over to the Kitsap County Coroner’s Office, who will ultimately determine the cause and manner of death.”

Though authorities are keeping things close to the vest right now, they say Rose is the killer.

“Investigators are looking for video from the area near Bowe Lane in Port Orchard on August 18th between 8:00 am – 9:00 am, where it is believed Rose stole a vehicle to leave the area,” deputies said. “The vehicle has since been recovered. If any video is located, please email the relevant portion of the video to [email protected]”

They said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

“He is believed to be hiding in the Pierce County and Tacoma area,” deputies said.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Ken Dickinson declined to give out more information, including how the couple died, according to The Kitsap Sun. He nonetheless said that investigators were at the scene for 20 hours.

“They collected a mound of evidence and are going through all that right now and comparing notes,” Dickinson said.

Steven and Mina ran a nanobrewery based from home. Their company E2W Brewing provided an array of ales.

“The only word I can come up with is ‘devastating,’” friend Mary Ellen Houston told the outlet. “We’re just all in shock here.”

She and her husband Stuart Chisholm, the owners of the Olalla Valley Vineyard and Winery, first met the couple as business partners; they served E2W ale from their winery. Eventually, they became friends outside of work.

We’re learning new details tonight about the man suspected of killing Steve and Mina Shulz on their Olalla property. The Kitsap County Sheriff’s office issuing an arrest warrant for Shaun Rose, who’s still on the run. @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/XQZ7FWKejB — Julie Calhoun (@JulieCalhounTV) August 21, 2022

“They were business partners, they were friends,” she said. “They were very well loved in the community, always willing to give a hand with anything people were doing, always the first to sign up and help. Just lovely people, big hearts. We’re all going to be absolutely rattled by this for quite a while.”

From police:

Anyone with information that will help with this investigation to contact Detective Jennifer Rice at (360) 337-5616 or at the email above. You can also submit tips to www.CrimeStoppers.com or using the P3Tips app.

