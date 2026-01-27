A 31-year-old Kentucky man allegedly killed his wife and left her body in the kitchen for three days, telling their three children that "mommy was sleeping."

Salko Husejnovic stands accused of murder, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse in the death of Jasmina Aljic in Bowling Green. The Warren County Sheriff's Office responded shortly before 3:30 a.m. Jan. 19 for a car fire after a collision in the 3300 block of Threlkel Ferry Road. The vehicle was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. Crews extinguished the fire and found a body inside.

Authorities determined she was dead before the vehicle caught on fire as she did not have any soot in her lungs. The vehicle also was allegedly set on fire.

Cops allege Husejnovic attacked and killed his wife three days before her body was found. She lay dead on the kitchen floor as the suspect and their three kids stayed in the home, according to an arrest citation obtained by Lexington Fox affiliate WDKY. He allegedly told them "mommy was sleeping."

Husejnovic then allegedly enlisted the help of 44-year-old Shelly Boyd, who was dating the suspect's brother. She reportedly witnessed the attack but did nothing to stop it. Boyd allegedly bought the gasoline used to torch the car. She and Husejnovic drove to the location on Threlkel Ferry Road and set the vehicle on fire, the citation reportedly said. Boyd is facing charges of tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

A detective testified at a preliminary hearing on Friday that Aljic had a protective order against Husejnovic out of Missouri, according to a courtroom report from the Bowling Green Daily News. Aljic was living in Missouri until after Christmas, when she moved to the Bowling Green area.

Detectives went to Husejnovic's home after finding Aljic's body, but Boyd reportedly answered the door and claimed he was not home. Cops learned Husejnovic was inside hiding and he eventually came out on his own. Husejnovic at first denied knowing his wife's whereabouts saying he last saw her in November, the Daily News reported.

Investigators reportedly testified that during a search of the home, they found a bag of clothing hidden in a kitchen cabinet. Surveillance video allegedly showed Boyd wearing the same clothing when she and Husejnovic were trying to get rid of the car. Authorities also discovered three bloodstained pillows in the washing machine, detectives stated.

Boyd eventually admitted to detectives she saw Husejnovic "beating" his wife, according to reports. She also reportedly confirmed the body was on the kitchen floor for three days. Boyd stated that Husejnovic initially wanted to push the car down a cliff with Aljic's body inside but when that didn't work he set the car on fire, detectives reportedly testified.

In an interview with detectives, Husejnovic allegedly admitted to hitting his wife during an argument and that she stopped breathing. He claimed it was Boyd's idea to not call 911 and leave the body in the kitchen, per the Daily News.

Authorities are still trying to determine the victim's cause of death.

Husejnovic remains in the Warren County Jail on a $1 million bond while Boyd is in jail with a nearly $50,000 bond.