A Pennsylvania woman is accused of knocking her small child unconscious while shopping at a Walmart over the weekend after repeatedly "slamming" the boy into and out of a shopping cart in front of several witnesses.

Samantha Fletcher is currently facing one count each of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, and simple assault in connection with the alleged incident.

According to a news release from Tullytown Borough Police, officers on March 14 responded to a request for a welfare check on a small child at the Walmart located in the 100 block of Levittown Parkway.

Upon arriving at the location, police spoke with a witness who reported seeing a woman acting belligerent while shopping with her kids.

"He observed a female appearing to be under the influence, screaming profanities at two small children and dragging the one child around the floor by a backpack leash while he was crying hysterically," the release said. "The witness stated the female picked up the child and dropped him into a shopping cart, causing him to hit his head. At some point the child lost consciousness."

A short while later, officers located the woman, later identified as Fletcher, still inside the store. They said she was "holding the unconscious child in her arms" at the time.

Emergency medical personnel at the scene examined the victim, determining the child required "immediate medical attention."

Investigators said they ultimately determined Fletcher was responsible for the injuries observed on the child. She was taken into custody and later arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Terrence P. Hughes. The judge ordered Fletcher to remain in custody at the Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 bond.

Court documents obtained by Phillyburbs.com provided additional details about the alleged incident and the child's condition.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a shopper who approached Fletcher asked if she needed help with the crying boy. Fletcher allegedly responded that the woman could try. The witness said the child briefly calmed down when picked up, resting his head on the woman's shoulder.

However, investigators allege Fletcher then escalated her actions, repeatedly handling the child in a violent manner. At some point, Fletcher repeatedly "slammed" the boy in and out of the shopping cart, doing so at least five times, the report states. During one of those instances, the child struck his head on the cart, losing consciousness soon after.

When police arrived, they found the boy unresponsive in Fletcher's arms, while another child was asleep in the cart. Medics were unable to wake the boy, who had a large bruise on his forehead, according to the affidavit.

The child was transported via ambulance to St. Mary Medical Center, where a CT scan reportedly revealed he had suffered a serious concussion.

Authorities also contacted child protective services, and the children were later released to their father.

Fletcher is currently scheduled to appear in court for her arraignment on April 24, records show.