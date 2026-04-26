Mom dug up her baby daughter's grave, left remains in an abandoned driveway: Sheriff

A woman in Texas is facing charges after allegedly digging up the grave of her own daughter.

Tamisha Cheyniece Drake, 33, is behind bars in Angelina County, Texas, located in the eastern part of the state some 130 miles northeast of Houston. According to local Fox affiliate KFDM, the Angelina County Sheriff's Office responded Thursday to a report of a disturbed grave at the Davis Memorial Gardens in the Cedar Grove area. There, they discovered that the grave of a newborn had been dug up, the station reported.

The child's body — and the container she was buried in — was missing, KFDM reported.

The investigation ultimately led to Drake, who reportedly admitted to deputies that she had indeed dug up the body of her baby, who she said did not survive childbirth and died in February. Drake then directed investigators to where they would find the body — in the driveway of an unoccupied residence.

The newborn was still inside the container she was buried in, KFDM reported.

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Jail records show that Drake has been charged with felony abuse of a corpse. The charge is a state jail felony in the Lone Star State, the lowest level of felony possible. It carries a potential sentence of 180 days to two years behind bars.

Angelina County Jail records indicate that Drake remained in custody as of Sunday. Information about a future court date was not immediately available.