Officials in Tarrant County, Texas, are saying that a man killed a missing woman while he was out on bond for attacking her. Valerian Osteen, 24, is locked up for capital murder after he allegedly took the life of Marissa Grimes, 26, records show.

Officials said the missing woman’s parents said they had not seen her since Feb. 12, according to KDFW. Grimes was reported missing from Arlington on Feb. 14. Cops said they found a vehicle linked to the case on Monday, and this led them to the home on the 5800 block of Locke Avenue. They executed a search warrant the next day, and found Grimes’ body under the residence.

It was Osteen’s home, the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office said Saturday.

He was out on a $15,000 bond for aggravated assault and unlawful restraint, they said. Grimes was the victim in this prior case. Osteen, who had five previous felony convictions and misdemeanor convictions including terroristic threat, did not power his GPS monitor and it went out on Wednesday, prosecutors said. A judge put out a search warrant on him, and he was arrested that same day. Cops learned he had cut off the device, the D.A. said.

Valerian Osteen, who was out on bond for a domestic violence charge in early January, had his bond revoked in connection to his previous arrest, and is currently being held with no bond. Police said they expect Osteen to face additional charges. https://t.co/MYPZzNxnsG — Fort Worth Star-Telegram (@startelegram) February 26, 2022

[Booking photo via Tarrant County]

