Five teenagers allegedly barged into a Portland home and fatally shot a 57-year-old minister as he shielded his 4-year-old granddaughter, Oregon authorities announced.

Zyaire E. Carter, 19, and Ty'Davion C. Burton, 18, stand accused of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and assault among other charges in the death of Kevin Cooper, cops said in a press release. Jayden J. Sarinana and Jordan Perkins, both 18, along with an unnamed 17-year-old boy, face charges including second-degree murder, assault and burglary.

"The death of Kevin Cooper is a tragedy in every way," Portland Police Chief Bob Day said in a statement. "While nothing can bring him back, I sincerely hope that these arrests are a step in healing for his family."

Portland police officers responded around 12:30 a.m. Nov. 1 to a shooting in the 9300 block of Southeast Ramona Street. When they arrived, they found Cooper, who had been shot multiple times. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital, where he died over a month later.

Detectives determined that five teens broke into Cooper's home and shot him dead in front of his family. Local CBS affiliate KOIN spoke with Cooper's brother, who said the suspects began banging on the door and identified themselves as police officers before they busted through the door. They shot Cooper as he was protecting his 4-year-old granddaughter, his brother said.

Cops arrested Carter and Burton about six days after the shooting on unrelated charges that included attempted murder, assault, robbery, and unlawful use of firearms. Sarinana and the juvenile were arrested in January on unrelated robbery charges.

A Multnomah County grand jury indicted the four adult suspects for murder. Perkins was the last of the five suspects to be taken into custody earlier this month. The four adults are in the Multnomah County Jail while the 17-year-old is in a juvenile facility.

"We cannot tolerate this growing rate of violence among youth and young adults," Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Eric Palmer, who is prosecuting the case, said in a statement. "Kevin Cooper should still be with his grandchildren, his wife, and his church. We look forward to delivering justice for Mr. Cooper's family, holding these men accountable, and doing our part to prevent further acts of violence."

Cooper became a minister about 20 years ago at HeavenBound Deliverance Center Church, now People of Purpose Family Worship Center, according to his obituary.

"Kevin had a love for fishing — though he rarely came home with a catch, often saying with a smile, 'I had to throw it back.' Dominoes was his game of choice, and after giving his life to the Lord, he chose to play for candy — Twix, to be exact," the obituary said.

The suspects are slated to appear in court on March 5.