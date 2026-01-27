The owner of a medical spa in North Dakota was arrested after police found out that she did not have a medical license.

Kendra Cain, the owner of the Royals Medical Spa in Watford City, was arrested on Sunday after police investigated her practice. According to reporting by the McKenzie County Farmer, a local news outlet, the Watford City Police Department said that Cain did not have a license to perform the procedures she advertised. Police also said that Cain used one of her staff member's licenses to schedule patients, prescribe medications, and perform medical procedures.

One person who brought Cain's alleged activities to the attention of law enforcement was a registered nurse herself.

According to the McKenzie County Farmer, Royals Medical Spa opened in September 2025 and was suddenly closed on Jan. 22. The outlet reported that police confirmed an investigation into the med spa after a series of complaints were made about the business.

Police said Cain was representing herself as a registered nurse with a license to perform a number of medical procedures. Investigators found, however, that there were no records of Cain holding any kind of medical license, including a nursing license. Cain allegedly used a staff member's license to carry out a variety of tasks that required such documentation.

When police showed up at the med spa on Jan. 22 with a search warrant, they found a patient treatment area "containing a used IV bag, tubing, syringe, needle, bandage, and an open sharps container." Police also saw "fresh blood" on the floor near the IV.

The next day, police spoke to the Royals patient who was also a nurse. She told police that while she was receiving treatment at the med spa, she had to "coach" Cain as she inserted an IV. The patient claimed that Cain allegedly left the tourniquet on her arm for too long, causing her hand to turn purple. She told police that while the IV was inserted, she observed air in the tube, which she noted could result in an air embolism that had the potential to cause fatal complications.

Police arrested Cain and charged her with reckless endangerment, unauthorized use of personal identifying information, deceptive writings, and practicing as a nurse without proper certification. After being booked into the McKenzie County Correctional Facility, she was released from custody. Her next court date is scheduled for March 26.