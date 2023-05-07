A mass shooter opened fire at a Texas mall on Saturday afternoon, killing eight people and injuring seven, but a police officer who happened to be at the scene killed him in turn, according to cops in the city of Allen.

“The officer engaged the suspect and neutralized the threat,” officers wrote. The police officer had already been at Allen Premium Outlets on an unrelated call, cops said.

Authorities said six people and the shooter died at the scene. Of the initial nine survivors taken to area hospitals, two later died from their injuries, they said. Three survivors were in critical condition, officers said. Four are stable.

They did not immediately release information on the suspect or motive.

“Our hearts are with the individuals and families impacted by this tragic event,” cops said.

Witnesses described a bloody and terrifying scene.

“We were outside the Converse store and we just heard all this popping,” shopper Elaine Penicaro, who said she was with her daughter, told KDFW. “We kind of all just stopped, and then a second later, just ‘Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,’ and there were sparks flying like it was right in front of us.”

They ducked inside a store for cover upon hearing the shots, she said.

Abu Akther, who said he was with his wife and 1-year-old child, told the outlet he heard gunshots outside H&M. He grabbed a woman who had been shot in the side, and he took her into the store, he said.

“That’s when she said, ‘I don’t know why I am shot. What is going on?’ And I saw blood pouring out of her stomach,” he said

Officers asked that anyone who witnessed the incident or has video footage to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

“Today is a tragic day for the City of Allen, our citizens, our friends and visitors who were at the Allen Premium Outlets,” Mayor Ken Fulk wrote. “We are a strong and caring community and we want all of the victims and their families impacted by this tragedy to know that we will wrap our arms around you, and we are here for you. The City of Allen pledges to offer our complete support. We know you are grieving, we are grieving. Rest assured, the nation and the world are also grieving.”

