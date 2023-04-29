Police were searching Saturday for a suspect they say killed five of his neighbors, including an 8-year-old boy, in an “execution-style” shooting with an AR-15 after one of the victims asked him to stop shooting in his front yard because his baby was trying to sleep.

The shooting occurred before midnight Friday in Cleveland, Texas, north of Houston, the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Department said. Authorities said 10 people were in the home and that five had died.

San Jacinto Sheriff Greg Capers told the Associated Press the victims were shot in the head, and some adults in the home died trying to protect their children. Some of the children were found covered in blood and taken to a hospital where doctors determined they were unharmed, officials said.

Authorities were searching for Francisco Oropeza, 38, who used an AR-style rifle in the attack, Capers told the AP.

One of the dead victims had asked Oropeza to stop firing his assault rifle in the front yard because his baby was trying to sleep, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Oropeza allegedly stopped, went inside his home, reappeared and started shooting again, according to the Chronicle.

Authorities said a SWAT team swept through several properties nearby and determined the suspect had fled the county. A judge issued a warrant with a $5 million bond for his arrest, authorities said.

It all went down before midnight Friday when deputies said they were responding to a harassment call. While on the way, officials said the communications center received multiple 911 calls of an active shooter.

Once there, deputies found multiple people dead in a home and several others in critical condition from multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said. Officials said the 8-year-old boy was flown to a trauma center, where he died.

Three others were hospitalized. Two other people inside the home were evaluated for wounds and released. Their names were not immediately released.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]