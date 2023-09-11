A Georgia man found guilty of brutally killing his brother after shooting him 13 times with two separate guns during a fight that erupted in their mother’s home will soon learn how much time he will serve in prison.

Shaquell Fisher, 29, was found guilty of murdering his brother Deondre Fisher after a jury trial concluded last week. A presentence investigation report is now being developed, according to Newton County District Attorney Randy McGinley, who said he expects to request a “lengthy” term for the Georgia resident.

The tragedy unfolded around midnight on the Fourth of July 2021 in Newton County. Attending a gathering at their mother’s house, the brothers left with a friend to go to another party around 8 p.m. before returning home later that evening.

The brothers started arguing and according to police, Shaquell Fisher, then 26, shot his younger brother nine times, emptying a .22 caliber pistol as other family members in the home begged him to stop. A local report from the Covington News noted that Deondre Fisher attempted to scratch and gouge his brother’s eyes out during the altercation.

Their mother told police at the time that the brothers had been drinking and arguing about “silly nonsense,” the Covington News also reported, roughly a week after the slaying.

After emptying the .22, Shaquell Fisher then went upstairs and found another gun in the home. This time, with a 9 mm in tow, prosecutors said Shaquell Fisher ran back downstairs and shot his brother, then 25 years old, another four times. He was already crumpled against a wall.

A medical report noted the last shots fired into Deondre Fisher from the 9 mm as he lay on the ground were ultimately the ones that killed him.

Shaquell Fisher was charged with murder as well as two counts of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt of certain felonies.

Newton County Sheriff’s Office records show a $75,000 bond was originally requested for Shaquell Fisher but it was later revoked due to a violation. He was in detention for more than 700 days, arrest records show.

In a statement, McGinley called the case “especially tragic” since it involved two siblings.

“A decision to unnecessarily resort to gun violence has led to a family forever losing one loved one and losing another to a lengthy prison sentence,” McGinley said. “My hope is that a case like this will illustrate to people, especially young people, that quickly turning to deadly force because of anger or embarrassment is not the answer.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]