A 46-year-old man in New Jersey is headed to prison for nearly two decades after he strangled his girlfriend to death and stuffed her body in a refrigerator before driving the remains to a state park.

Christopher Blevins was sentenced to 17 years behind bars Friday after pleaded guilty in October to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the death of 50-year-old Laura Hughes. He was originally charged with first-degree murder but prosecutors dropped the charge as part of the plea deal.

Hughes leaves behind two children. Their father, Cornel Alston, spoke about the impact their mother's death has had on them. The youngest daughter, 14, calls herself a "secondary victim of a homicide."

"Although there is no amount of time that will bring [Hughes] back, you should never be able to walk among the free," Alston said, according to a courtroom report from NJ.com. "This death will never be off my children. They will carry this the rest of their lives."

Alston lamented that Blevins will likely get out of prison when he's still alive.

"My kids should never have to worry about someday, their mother's killer will walk down the same side of the sidewalk," he said.

Blevins apologized for the "pain and suffering" he caused, saying he didn't mean to kill Hughes.

"I do not know why it happened. I wish I could do things differently, in that I just left," he said, per NJ.com.

As Law&Crime previously reported, Hughes' remains were discovered in Belleplain State Forest on Dec. 22, 2024, according a probable cause affidavit obtained by NJ.com.

Authorities said the two had a "history of domestic violence, drug and alcohol abuse."

In a Facebook post, state police provided a description of the woman later identified as Hughes.

"The remains are believed to belong to a Caucasian or Hispanic female, approximately 5'1″ tall," the release stated. "The individual had two tattoos (pictured): a koi fish tattoo on the upper right portion of her back (shoulder blade area) and a rose tattoo on her left ribs, extending from her chest to her hip. Additionally, a distinctive yoga mat and necklace (both pictured) were recovered at the scene."

According to a report from Breaking AC, Blevins on Aug. 2, 2024, fled south through Texas and crossed into Mexico. He was arrested after turning himself in to Mexican law enforcement authorities on Aug. 27, 2024. Following his arrest, Blevins allegedly told authorities that he fled because he "panicked" after "being involved in a violent incident" in New Jersey. He reportedly claimed that he may have killed another person during a "bar fight."

The affidavit reportedly alleges that Blevins brought the refrigerator containing Hughes' body into the forest on July 24, 2024. Authorities said they obtained photographs from license plate readers of him driving his green Dodge Ram pickup truck to transport "a refrigerator-shaped object on two separate days before he fled the United States."

That truck, which police said was "solely operated" by Blevins, crossed into Mexico on Aug. 2, 2024.

A GoFundMe page for Hughes states that she was the mother of two daughters.

"This unimaginable loss has left [the] daughters facing a difficult journey filled with grief and a whole lot of uncertainty," the page states. "We are raising funds to assist with the cremation expenses and to plant a tree in her memory, providing a lasting tribute to her love. Any remaining funds will be directed toward supporting the girls education and school needs, ensuring they have the resources they need during this challenging time."

Jerry Lambe contributed to this report