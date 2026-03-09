A Utah man who stabbed his neighbor to death after a night of drinking was sentenced after admitting responsibility for the crime.

Gerald Vandermeer, 57, pleaded guilty to homicide by assault in connection with the fatal stabbing of 45-year-old Cory Whittenburg. Vandermeer was initially charged with first-degree murder, but his charge was reduced as part of his plea deal. According to courtroom reporting by local news outlet St. George news, Vandermeer and Whittenburg were neighbors in Cedar City who spent the night of Feb. 12, 2025, drinking heavily before they got into an argument.

According to local news outlet Iron County Today, Vandermeer went to Whittenburg's home that day with a bottle of vodka and a case of beer. During Vandermeer's March 4 sentencing hearing, his defense attorney said the two neighbors also used THC during their meet-up.

The night turned deadly when the two men had an argument that escalated to violence. Vandermeer told investigators at the time that he could not remember what the fight was about. When law enforcement arrived at the home after receiving reports of a stabbing and a gunshot, they encountered Vandermeer first; he had several lacerations to his face and hands.

Inside, police found Whittenburg dead of multiple stab wounds, including two severe stab wounds to his back.

During the sentencing hearing, Vandermeer's defense attorney Richard Gale said his client's delay in getting help for Whittenburg was "part of the concern" when it came to determining his client's sentence. Gale argued that Vandermeer was in a "very traumatized mental state. He had just been in an argument where a knife had been used, where both he and the victim had been stabbed." Between the alcohol and the THC, Vandermeer was not "in his right mind at that time."

Gale also pointed out that Vandermeer sustained stab wounds and a broken ankle during the fight.

Prosecutor Shane Klenk was less sympathetic, reminding the court, "This case involves the loss of human life. Cory Whittenburg is dead as a result of a violent encounter with the defendant." Klenk noted that rather than call for help, Vandermeer "left the victim alone to die."

Vandermeer was sentenced to up to five years in prison with credit for time served. He was also ordered to pay $5,800 in restitution plus interest for funeral expenses and other costs.