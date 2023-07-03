Man tried to murder survivor as 6 people die amid house fire in South Carolina: Deputies

Six people died amid a house fire in Colleton County, South Carolina, and a man is accused of trying to kill a survivor. That suspect, Ryan Lenard Manigo, 33, is currently charged with just attempted murder, but the local sheriff’s office says more charges are pending, in light of them identifying victims and waiting for autopsy results.

“The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is committed to bringing justice to the victims and their families and asks anyone with information regarding this crime to call 843-549-2211,” they wrote.

Police have not detailed the cause of the fire as of yet.

Manigo is scheduled for a first court appearance for his bond hearing Monday between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., they announced. He was locked up at the Colleton Detention Center, they said.

Deputies said they responded at 11 a.m. on Sunday regarding a house fire on Folly Creek Lane in the community of Greed Pond.

“CARE Flight transported the surviving victim to a local hospital for further treatment for their injuries,” they said. The survivor was described as being in critical condition.

A source said at least one of the victims suffered apparent stab wounds, according to WCIV.

More Law&Crime coverage: Beloved fire and rescue employee dies as victim of tragic murder-suicide and arson in house near the park named after her history-making father

A GoFundMe campaign, organized by Kelisha Arnold, said that her 7-year-old niece, Shamiah Rutledge, died in the tragedy.

“She was only 7 years old at the time of her passing and was the sweetest funniest soul anyone could meet,” she wrote. “The whole family is still shocked and in disbelief, as this is very fresh.”

Arnold called her niece’s death “a tragic homicide by fire.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]