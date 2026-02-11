A central Kentucky man is accused of attacking and strangling a woman outside of a local Dollar General and then fleeing from the scene.

Donald Brown, 48, has been charged with first-degree strangulation related to domestic violence, as well as fourth-degree domestic assault causing minor injury, jail records reviewed by Law&Crime show. He was arrested on Saturday and was listed as being held under no bond.

At about midnight on Saturday, Brown and a woman were outside a Dollar General store in Meade County, Kentucky State Police announced in a press release. They were apparently in a vehicle when a fight between them broke out.

According to the woman, Brown "strangled" her, and she "fell from a vehicle, striking her head." The suspect fled, and the woman called police, with troopers saying they "received a report of domestic violence from the victim" shortly after midnight.

Brown returned to his home on Jennings Knob Road in Vine Grove, the law enforcement agency said, adding that when officials arrived at Brown's home, he "refused to exit." Troopers obtained a search warrant and an arrest warrant, and hours later, at approximately 7:30 a.m., the suspect was taken into custody.

It is not clear when Brown is due next in court.

When Law&Crime reached out to Kentucky State Police for more information about the victim's status and exact area of the incident, the agency said it could not provide any more details given that this was an active investigation.

Vine Grove is a small city in central Kentucky, located about 45 miles south of Louisville.