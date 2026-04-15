A 32-year-old Arizona man allegedly strangled his girlfriend in front of their three young children until she was "no longer responsive" and died.

Martine Mayorquin stands accused of first-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Katlynne Roy along with three counts of child abuse, according to Tucson police. Cops responded just before 6 p.m. Monday to a home in the 600 block of North Dodge Boulevard after 911 callers reported hearing a "commotion" at a nearby residence.

According to a probable cause arrest affidavit obtained by Law&Crime, neighbors called the property manager after they heard screaming and crying children in a nearby apartment. The property manager opened the door and found the victim lying on the ground with the suspect standing over her. The children were huddled in a bathroom crying.

Officers arrived at the apartment and found an unresponsive woman on the floor with "apparent strangulation trauma."

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cops arrested Mayorquin after he "admitted to strangling the victim twice in front of their 7-year-old, 5-year-old and 3-year-old until she was no longer responsive," prosecutors said at a first appearance hearing posted by local CBS affiliate KOLD. After receiving his Miranda rights, Mayorquin allegedly said he put Roy in a "rear naked choke hold" for three minutes. He took a two-minute break and then proceeded to place Roy into the hold again for another five minutes, the affidavit stated.

Mayorquin had scratches on his chest and back which he said was from the victim fighting back, per cops.

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At his first appearance, his public defender argued for a lower bond, stating his client has no previous criminal history. But a judge granted the prosecution's request for a $1 million bond.

The defendant remains in the Pima County Jail. His next court date is set for April 24.