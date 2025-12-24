A man who recently arrived in Florida from Georgia stabbed a 65-year-old woman to death inside a Barnes & Noble bookstore because she was the closest person to him, cops say.

The incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. on Monday at the store on Legacy Avenue in Palm Beach Gardens. Cops arrived to find the woman, later identified as Rita Loncharich, with a "knife embedded in her back," a probable cause arrest affidavit said. She was rushed to the hospital, where she died during surgery.

Cops developed a suspect description after interviewing witnesses and examining surveillance video.

Officers located the man, 40-year-old Antonio Moore, about a quarter-mile from the store and took him into custody.

Moore allegedly told police he had been in the area for about a week after taking a bus from Georgia. He was charging his phone in the store when the incident occurred. He allegedly admitted to officers that he had no prior interaction with the victim before fatally stabbing her.

"Antonio stated there was an internal buildup that led to his fight or flight response kicking in with Rita being the closest person inside the store," cops wrote. "Antonio took the fixed blade knife he had inside his jacket pocket and stabbed Rita in the back."

Moore said he heard Loncharich say, "He stabbed me." She seemed "to be in shock" with being stabbed, he allegedly said. He then ran into some nearby woods until he was located by law enforcement.

More from Law&Crime: 'Somebody is going to die': High school senior stabs teen boy to death with pair of scissors in science lab classroom over missing $21 vape, cops say

The suspect is facing a first-degree murder charge. He is being held without bond in the Palm Beach County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 22.

Management for Legacy Place shopping plaza, where the stabbing occurred, released the following statement to local NBC affiliate WPTV:

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of a customer following an incident on property. Our hearts are with the victim's family, friends and all those impacted. Police responded quickly and a suspect was taken into custody shortly after the incident. Safety remains our top priority. We are working closely with local law enforcement, enhancing our on-site security presence and reviewing protocols with tenants."