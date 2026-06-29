An Idaho man was so upset about having to walk home from the hospital, after a woman he lived with refused to pick him up, that he attacked her with a pair of nunchucks, according to police.

Melvin Blackburn, 67, of Blackfoot, allegedly set upon the woman soon after arriving home, East Idaho News reports, citing court documents. Police say Blackburn claimed he went to the hospital the night before the June 21 incident after being punched in the face by the woman.

After doctors treated him, Blackburn said he made the trek home and immediately began arguing with the woman upon his return. The woman alleged that Blackburn picked up a pair of nunchucks that he owned during their argument and began pummeling her with them, according to police.

The woman called 911 and officers were dispatched to the home, where they found the woman with bruises on her arm and back. Blackburn allegedly claimed he used the nunchucks to defend himself from the woman after she attacked him upon arriving home from the hospital. He said he swung the martial arts weapon at the woman but never actually hit her, according to the court documents obtained by East Idaho News.

Blackburn claims that the woman was upset that he went to the hospital, East Idaho News reports.

Police say Blackburn, whose story allegedly changed several times, had no injuries despite saying he was attacked.

The woman told police Blackburn was sitting on a stool when he started swinging the nunchucks at her. She allegedly knocked him off the stool and ran away, then called police.

Blackburn was arrested and charged with felony aggravated battery with an enhancement because of the use of a deadly weapon. He could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted, East Idaho News reports.