A Florida man allegedly walked up to another man who was gardening in his backyard and shot him in the back of the head, killing him in what authorities say was a "random act of violence."

Isaac Toye, 29, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 64-year-old Harold Whitt Harper in Ocala, police say. Cops were initially called around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a suspicious person in the 900 block of SE 3rd Street. The caller said he was driving in the area when he saw a man try to flag him down. Then the caller noticed the man was loading a gun.

As cops were headed to the scene, another 911 call came in about a shooting in the area. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Harper in the front yard. Paramedics pronounced him dead.

Police arrested Toye a short distance from the scene.

More from Law&Crime: 'Hard, like soccer': Man kicked and punched 81-year-old man to death after the victim told him to 'stop yelling' at his girlfriend, authorities say

Harper's family told investigators that he was an avid gardener and recently had neck surgery that prevented him from doing so. Wednesday was reportedly one of the first days he felt well enough to go outside, and he spent some time picking weeds. Harper's wife had recently returned from the store and was unloading groceries inside. His son-in-law told investigators he saw Toye walking in the area and kept an eye on him. Later, a gunshot rang out.

Family rushed outside where they found Harper. A neighbor told cops she heard Harper's wife screaming "My husband's dead," according to the affidavit.

Detectives have been unable to establish any ties between Harper and Toye. Cops believe it was a "random act of violence."

Mayor Ben Marciano said his heart goes out to the family of the victim.

"We are going to be working very hard to make sure justice is served," he said.

Marciano also credited the person who initially called cops when seeing Toye with a gun.

"It was someone's quick thinking and call to the police that helped capture the murder suspect within moments," he said.

Neighbor Joan Zoeller told local ABC affiliate WCJB that Harper was well known for gardening.

"He is a wonderful neighbor," she said. "His passion was gardening, and that's what he loved to do. He kept his yard well-groomed all the time, and he loved the outdoors. Just a very, very nice man. Always says hello to anybody."