Police in Florida arrested a man who allegedly shot his pregnant girlfriend to death because she refused to get an abortion.

Sanford police were patrolling on Nov. 11, 2022, and saw a vehicle backed into a parking spot at Coastline Park, which is about 25 miles north of Orlando, according to a press release. An officer found 18-year-old Kaylin Fiengo in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, dead from a gunshot wound. Police later confirmed Fiengo was pregnant and had just completed her first trimester.

During the course of the 10-month investigation, detectives learned Fiengo went to the park to meet her boyfriend and father of the unborn child, Donovan Faison, 21, police said. The two had been having multiple arguments about the pregnancy.

“Investigators believe that Faison wanted Kaylin to terminate the pregnancy and Kaylin’s refusal to do so was the probable motive for the homicide,” the press release said.

Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith described the investigation as “exhaustive.”

“Our investigators have made sure every possible shred of evidence was processed and analyzed in order to bring Kaylin’s killer to justice,” Smith said in a statement. “This beautiful, young woman and mother, was taken from this world far too soon, and in a horrific way.”

Faison was arrested Tuesday and taken to jail without incident. He is facing two charges of felony homicide, one for Fiengo and the other for the unborn child.

Fiengo left behind a 1-year-old son and took her role as a mother very seriously, her father told Orlando NBC affiliate WESH.

“I feel devastated,” Ricky Fiengo told the TV station shortly after the shooting. “I mean in a way the baby is young so I guess it’s better that he’s not going to feel that pain. It’s just going to take a village; it’s going to take all of us to help and chip in to raise that child and let that child know how great his mother was.”

More on Law&Crime: Man fatally shot pregnant woman after argument over laser pointer she and little brother were playing with on front lawn of home: Prosecutor

Fiengo’s mother also released a statement to the outlet that called her “vivacious, loving, funny and caring.”

“She graduated high school early as a young mother, with her cap saying ‘mommy did it’,” the statement said. “She is a loss for many, but for her mom an empty hole in my heart that will never heal.”

Smith said the murder was senseless and the violence was infuriating.

“We hope that today’s arrest brings the slightest amount of peace for Kaylin’s family and the young son she left behind. It doesn’t bring her back, but at least she will have the justice she deserves,” he said.

