Man Killed Co-Worker over Alleged Affair, But Woman Said She and Defendant Had Been Separated After 3-Month Relationship: Authorities

A California man claimed his estranged wife had an affair with his co-worker, and he killed the other man after facing bullying from their colleagues, according to documents newly reported by KGET. But it was unclear from allegations if he and the woman were actually married. The woman (whose name was redacted) said she and the defendant–Jose Gutierrez-Rosales, 49–were in a relationship for three-months then separated several weeks before the April 18 killing, authorities said. She allegedly claimed he had anger problems.

Investigators said co-workers witnessed Gutierrez-Rosales fatally attacking Hector Javier Castaneda Vasquez, 56. The victim died at the scene, sustaining facial fractures, cuts to the face and back of the head, and the loss of a several teeth.

Gutierrez-Rosales allegedly fled, reaching the city of Taft, though he later told investigators that if he wanted to escape, he would have gone to Mexico.

“I’m going to own up to it like a man,” he allegedly said.

According to authorities, he said he asked God for forgiveness after the killing, began to cut himself with a blade, and buried his cell phone near a grape vineyard after the device died.

Gutierrez-Rosales allegedly told authorities he killed Vasquez after co-workers bullied him over his estranged wife having an affair with the man. For example, they laughed and pretended to call her.

“They provoked all of this,” he said.

He killed Vasquez as they were working near irrigation pipes, he allegedly said.

“We were there picking up the pipes,” he allegedly said. “I ate about two tacos, and I felt my body like strange, and then all of a sudden, I grabbed the pipe, and I just started going at him.”

He said he told Vasquez that this was for getting involved with his family, according to authorities.

Gutierrez-Rosales is being held without bail in his first-degree murder case. Court is set for Tuesday.

[Screenshot via KGET]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]