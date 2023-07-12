Man indicted for execution-style ambush murder of father of 4 and brother of former boxing champ: Prosecutors

A man was indicted for an execution-style ambush shooting of a father of four and the brother of a professional boxer in a Long Island bar parking lot in May.

Joseph Scalafani, 34, was indicted in the death of Alex Smith, 32, in Mastic Beach. Joseph Scalafani’s brother Daniel Scalafani, 30, and the defendant’s friend, Jeffrey Mercury, 61, were also indicted for helping Joseph Scalafani flee New York after the alleged murder, prosecutors said.

“This defendant allegedly shot Alex Smith multiple times at close range, killing him. Then, the defendant’s brother and friend allegedly helped him flee the state in an attempt to avoid being caught,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney in a statement. “This defendant ran but could not hide. His eventual apprehension was only a matter of time.”

The victim was the younger brother of a former World Boxing Organization boxer, Joe “The Beast” Smith, who was once the light heavyweight champion, News12 Long Island reported.

Smith’s family members told Patch they considered Scalafani a family member who grew up with Smith. Scalafani was in Smith’s older brother’s wedding party, the site reported.

Authorities said Joseph Scalafani was allegedly violating a family court order of protection on May 13 when he approached his ex-girlfriend and demanded she set up a meeting between him and Smith, officials said.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison told News12 that Joseph Scalafani’s ex-girlfriend was dating Smith.

“They actually have two children in common, so this looks like this might have been a crime of hate and jealousy because it seems like it was old baby father shooting new boyfriend in a really disturbing, concerning crime,” Harrison told the outlet.

After approaching his ex-girlfriend to demand a meeting with Smith, Joseph Scalafani then allegedly pulled out a handgun from his pants pocket and threatened his ex-girlfriend by saying if she ran, he would hit her in the back, authorities said.

A week later, Smith was inside Linsa Torr’s Place with Joseph Scalafani’s ex-girlfriend, prosecutors said. As Smith and the ex-girlfriend left the bar, Joseph Scalafani allegedly ambushed them and fired numerous shots at Smith, striking him multiple times in the back and torso, authorities said.

“While Smith was collapsed on the ground, Joseph Scalafani allegedly shot him twice in the head at close range,” prosecutors said in their news release.

Scalafani got in his vehicle and drove off, but crashed nearby, then got out and ran away, officials said.

Following the shooting, Daniel Scalafani and Mercury gave Joseph Scalafani money to help him flee New York and lied to law enforcement about his whereabouts, prosecutors alleged.

“Mercury allegedly drove Joseph Scalafani down to Virginia and dropped him off to assist in his flight from apprehension,” the news release said.

Joseph Scalafani was arrested at a bus stop in Florida on June 4. When deputies stopped to talk to him, “he immediately put his hands out in front of him and said he was the guy they were looking for,” the Tampa Bay Times reported.

He was extradited to New York on July 6 and arraigned on Tuesday on charges of murder in the second degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, four counts of criminal contempt in the first degree, and one count of criminal contempt in the second degree, a misdemeanor. He’s due back in court on Aug. 23. His attorney didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Daniel Scalafani was arraigned on a charge of hindering prosecution in the first degree. He was placed on supervised release with GPS monitoring, prosecutors said. He is due back in court on July 21.

Daniel Scalafani’s attorney, James Mercurio, told Newsday his client maintains his innocence.

“Caring for his brother is not a crime,” Mercurio told the paper.

Mercury was arraigned on a charge of hindering prosecution in the first degree and was placed on GPS monitoring. He is due back in court on July 19.

Mercury’s attorney, Christopher Brocato, told Newsday he was Scalafani’s landlord and said his client denies helping him leave New York.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]