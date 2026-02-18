A man allegedly hit and killed a Georgia teacher who was a "beloved" member of her school community as he fled from an Immigration and Customs Enforcement traffic stop .

Oscar Vasquez Lopez, 38, stands accused of first-degree homicide by vehicle and reckless driving among other charges in the death of Linda Davis, a teacher at Hesse K-8 School in Savannah, the Chatham County Police Department said.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, ICE tried to stop Vasquez Lopez, an undocumented immigrant from Guatemala who was issued a final order of removal in 2024, around 7:45 a.m. Monday. DHS said its agents saw Vasquez Lopez enter a vehicle and pulled him over. The defendant initially complied, but drove away "making a reckless U-turn and running a red light" before slamming into Davis' car on Whitefield Avenue at the Truman Parkway intersection near the school, the feds said.

Officers with Chatham County quickly arrived at the scene from a nearby precinct. Paramedics pronounced Davis dead and transported Vasquez Lopez to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Chatham County police were not part of the ICE operation and were unaware of it happening until after the crash. Vasquez Lopez remains in custody.

"This vehicular homicide is an absolute tragedy and deadly consequence of politicians and the media constantly demonizing ICE officers and encouraging those here illegally to resist arrest — a felony," Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. "These dangerous tactics are putting people's lives at risk. Fleeing from and resisting federal law enforcement is not only a crime but extraordinarily dangerous and puts oneself, our officers and innocent civilians at risk. Now, an innocent bystander has lost their life."

Meanwhile, students and staff are reeling from Davis' death.

"Dr. Linda Davis was a beloved member of our school family and her loss has affected us deeply," principal Alonna McMullen wrote in a Facebook post.

McMullen called Davis an "exceptional educator" who just started working at the school in September.

"She believed wholeheartedly in her students' abilities and worked tirelessly to support their success," McMullen wrote in a statement obtained by USA Today. "She dedicated her career to ensuring that every child felt supported, valued, and capable of success. Her kindness, patience, and enthusiasm created a nurturing environment for her students and inspired those around her. … Her contributions to the students and staff will not be forgotten."