A Texas man returning from work was killed by his stepdaughter and another suspect after they had already murdered the victim's wife, authorities allege.

Cassandra Lange, 29, and Joby Williams, 30, have been charged with capital murder of multiple persons in the deaths of 54-year-old Cherry Rehbein and 58-year-old Stephen Rehbein, the Medina County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday.

Both defendants are in the custody of the sheriff's office on $1 million surety bonds.

Investigators believe that on Monday, Lange and Williams killed Cherry Rehbein at her home on the 3300 block of County Road 265 in Mico, Texas, Medina County Sheriff Randy Brown told San Antonio ABC affiliate KSAT.

When Stephen Rehbein returned home from work that day, he was also killed.

Lange was Cherry Rehbein's biological daughter, and Stephen Rehbein was the younger woman's stepfather, the sheriff's office said.

Two days later, a co-worker of Stephen Rehbein's reported that the man had not shown up for work, and deputies did a welfare check on his home.

"Upon arrival, deputies were unable to make contact with anyone at the residence; however, they observed evidence indicating possible foul play," the law enforcement agency said.

That evidence was allegedly bloody items in a trash can outside the home. Authorities secured search warrants and began tracking vehicles belonging to the victims.

One of those vehicles was reportedly "located traveling in the Corpus Christi, Texas area," about 2 1/2 hours southeast from Mico, which is a small community close to San Antonio. Law enforcement stopped the vehicle, where they said they found Lange, Williams, and two children inside.

Lange was the mother of both the 6-year-old girl and 1-month-old baby, but Williams was only the biological father of the infant, KSAT reported. The 6-year-old was transferred to the custody of her father, while the baby was placed in the care of state child workers.

The suspects were then detained and interviewed.

"During the interview, Lange confessed that she and Williams had killed her mother and stepfather and disposed of their bodies in a ravine," the sheriff's office said.

Investigators "immediately began a search in the Medina Lake area," the agency went on. Though the search "proved challenging" at night, "deputies located two large black garbage bags concealed in a deep ravine," recovered those, and the remains were sent off for autopsies.

On Friday, authorities said the investigation is ongoing.