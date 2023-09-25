A 25-year-old man in Washington state will spend several years behind bars after he was caught on camera kidnapping his ex-girlfriend in broad daylight, breaking down her door then dragging her by the hair and forcing her into a car where he threatened to kill her with a hatchet. Benton County Superior Court Judge Jacqueline I. Stam ordered Johnny Ray Cochran Davis to serve a sentence of 6 1/2 years in a state correctional institution for his actions, authorities confirmed to Law&Crime.

Davis last week formally pleaded guilty to one count each of first-degree burglary, unlawful imprisonment, and felony harassment over the February 2023 incident. In addition to his incarceration, Davis is prohibited from having any contact with the victim for the rest of his life.

During the sentencing hearing, Davis addressed the court and said that he “was not in the right state of mind at the time” of the incident, the Tri-City Herald reported.

According to a press release from the Kennewick Police Department, officers at about 8:05 a.m. on Feb. 24 responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a man who was forcing a 19-year-old woman into a vehicle against her will at a residence located in the 1000 block of South Newport Street. Noting that Davis and the victim “previously dated,” police said that he fled the scene with the woman in tow.

After several hours, at about 1:30 p.m., investigators said they were able to locate Davis at an apartment complex located in the 6700 block of West Kennewick Avenue. Upon spotting the responding officers, Davis ran from the residence but was taken into custody after getting only a short distance. He was booked into the Benton County Jail and initially charged with one count each of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, and harassment with threat to kill. Investigators also found the victim at the same apartment complex.

A copy of the probable cause affidavit obtained by Richland, Washington, NBC affiliate KNDU provided additional details about the harrowing series of events.

According to the report, the victim and Davis were dating at the time of the incident but had gotten into a serious argument the previous night. The victim reportedly went to stay at a friend’s house to get away from Davis and was not a resident at the home on South Newport from which she was taken.

One of the residents of the home provided police with video of the abduction from the home’s Ring doorbell. The footage reportedly showed Davis parking in front of the residence and continuously honking his car horn for about 10 minutes to lure the victim out of the home. When she came outside and saw it was Davis, she reportedly turned and ran back into the home and locked the door behind her. Davis then slammed his shoulder into the door twice, breaking it down, per the report.

In audio from the footage, Davis can reportedly be heard telling the victim, “You are coming with me right now.” The victim can be heard shouting “No” and screaming for help. Davis is then reportedly seen dragging the victim out the door by her hair and pushing her into his car.

“The video clearly shows that [the victim] was not wanting to go with Mr. Davis,” the affidavit stated. “The video clearly shows forcible entry made into the apartment where Mr. Davis forcibly retrieved [her].”

The victim’s screams drew the attention of three nearby construction workers who ran over to help. They were able to get the driver’s and rear doors opened as Davis sped away, hyperextending both doors, but ultimately failing to free the victim, KNDU reported. All three reportedly provided police with matching stories.

The victim reportedly told investigators that while they were driving from the home, Davis reportedly punched her and threatened to kill her before taking out a hatchet and slamming it into the seat upholstery next to her.

Police previously arrested Davis twice in 2021. He allegedly held a knife to a person’s throat and threatened to kill them in January of that year. Several months later, in August, he was allegedly caught driving a stolen car while in possession of methamphetamine.

