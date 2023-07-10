A man in Delaware bit a police dog while he was being arrested after a traffic stop over the weekend, according to law enforcement.

Jamal Wing, 47, who hails from Wilmington, stands accused of myriad crimes after his allegedly toothy interaction with the K9 unit named Mako during the early morning hours on Saturday.

According to the Delaware State Police, a trooper on patrol spotted a speeding Toyota Camry heading southbound on the Philadelphia Pike near Rolling Road. The trooper then signaled to the driver of the black car for a traffic stop. The driver, police said, pulled over into a parking lot.

After that, police say, things quickly went to the dogs.

Identifying Wing as the Camry driver, a press release from the DSP alleges that the defendant got out of his car “without being told” to do so and then “refused all commands to return to his car.”

At some point, officers attempted to restrain Wing, according to the DSP, who allegedly fought back – teeth and all.

“Wing proceeded to forcibly resist arrest when troopers and a DSP K9 were detaining him,” the press release continues. “Wing continued to resist and bit the DSP K9 multiple times.”

A “short time later,” the defendant was finally subdued, police said. State troopers alleged the scent of alcohol was “coming from his breath” and that they “detected signs of impairment.”

At some point during the fracas, the defendant was injured, the DSP said, and he was taken to a nearby hospital to treat his injuries. In his booking photo, the defendant can clearly be seen with an abrasion or cut above his left eye.

While being treated, police allege, Wing continued to put up a fight.

“At the hospital, Wing continued to resist and assaulted a trooper causing the trooper injury and damaging Delaware State Police property,” the press release alleges. “Two troopers and K9 Mako were injured by Wing and required medical evaluation at an area hospital.”

The status of those alleged injuries sustained by law enforcement is presently unclear. Law&Crime reached out to the DSP for information about, and images of, Mako, as well as body-worn camera footage of the allegedly raucous interaction. A DSP spokesperson said they forwarded the image request to a canine handler to see if any photos of the police dog are available.

After being discharged from the hospital, Wing was charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer in the second degree, two counts of resisting arrest with force or violence, and one count each of assault on a law enforcement animal in the first degree, driving under the influence of alcohol, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, failure to have required insurance, speeding, and duty to sign and carry a license. Police allege this is Wing’s third DUI offense.

The defendant was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 11 later on Saturday and is currently being detained in the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $34,200 cash bond.

