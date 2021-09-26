A woman allegedly called in two bomb threats toward a company in order to spend more time with her boyfriend. Kayla Blake, 33, was arrested Thursday, according to The Portland Press Herald. Her boyfriend was an employee at that company.

The allegation is that a woman called Maine State Police and told them she was going to place a bomb at Puritan Medical Products in Pittsfield, Maine. She called again two hours later, saying she was going to put four pipe bombs near the facility, said Pittsfield police Chief Harold Bickmore.

State cops got in touch with Pittsfield police, as well as Somerset and Penobscot County deputies. They tracked the call down to the town of Etna and found Blake after interviewing people in the neighborhood, said Bickmore. Blake allegedly confessed and said there were no bombs.

She faces a count of felony terrorizing and was held at the Somerset County Jail in lieu of a $1,500 bail. If released, she must stay away from the company’s property and cannot contact them.

Puritan Director of Human Resources Kristy Rizzitello told the Press Herald that the company evacuated both of its Pittsfield locations, which are near each other. All told, the bomb threats affected about 400 people, including employees already on first shift and those on second shift, who were told not to go to work. The company is still calculating its losses, but reportedly equates it to a full day of production. Employees came back to work Friday.

