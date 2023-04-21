A years-old missing person case has been solved, and a local sheriff’s number one fugitive has been arrested all in one fell swoop.

Newoker Adrianne Hurt, 45, stands accused of murder over the 2019 death of Shawn Jackson, her then-boyfriend, according to a press release issued by the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia.

On the last day of July that year, Hurt and the deceased man’s son, Nicholas Jackson, filed a missing person’s report for the vanished father. In August 2019, human remains were buried in a shallow grave in Jefferson County, Alabama. Law enforcement later determined that those remains belonged to Shawn Jackson – by way of the dead man’s fingerprints, clothes, and tattoos.

The remains were discovered off the side of a road by citizens out for a walk, according to AL.com. The burial job was reportedly so bad the dead man was “protruding from the ground.”

For years, however, the case languished.

“It was later discovered that Mr. Jackson was caught in having an affair,” the CCSO said in their press release. “Ms. Newoker Hurt and the victim had a fight in front of the mistress’ house, went home, and fought all day through the night.”

The younger Jackson would tell investigators that he was privy to the argument – but both parties seemed to have calmed by nightfall. After that, the 17-year-old went to sleep. When he woke the next morning, Hurt told the boy his father had left them.

While details on the ensuing investigation are scarce, Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen says that on April 20, the Clayton County Police Department had compiled enough evidence to arrest and charge Hurt and her brother with a litany of crimes. They included malice murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, tampering with evidence, and concealing the death of another person, officials said.

According to the sheriff’s office, police in the area determined that while Shawn Jackson was asleep the night he disappeared, his jilted lover allegedly shot him three times in the head. She then allegedly called her brother, Shrron Stephan Hurt, to help her dispose of the body.

Newoker Hurt was arrested at her apartment in Atlanta. She is being detained in the Clayton County Jail.

Shrron Stephan Hurt is serving time in federal prison in Huntington, West Virginia, on unrelated charges, officials said.

“The Elite Fugitive Squad are the best players of hide and seek, and they find everyone,” the CCSO said in their press release. “Therefore, criminals now need to rethink again two, three, or even four times before committing a crime in Clayton County.”

