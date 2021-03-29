 Emily Aiko Ikuta Charged with Murdering Her Husband

How to Watch Live Coverage of Murder Trial over Death of George Floyd

Watch Our Live Network Now

Las Vegas Woman Murdered Her Husband, Then Claimed He Killed Himself: Police

Aaron KellerMar 29th, 2021, 9:15 am

Las Vegas police say a woman who claimed her husband died by suicide actually shot and killed the man by herself.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 9000 block of West Katie Avenue at 11:01 p.m. on March 22. A male had been shot; medical responders pronounced him dead at the scene, according to a press release obtained by Law&Crime.

The question then turned to how it happened.

Emily Aiko Ikuta, 37, the shooting victim’s wife, was there; she said her husband had shot himself.

Police didn’t buy it.

“Due to the circumstances, the [Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department] Homicide Section responded,” the press release states. “Through the course of the investigation, detectives ruled out suicide and arrested Ikuta for Open Murder.”

The police noted that the victims identity and cause and manner of death would be released separately by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

According to online court records, Ikuta is charged with open murder by the use of a deadly weapon or tear gas.  A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 8.

[image via Las Vegas Metropolitan Police]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Law&Crime:

Aaron Keller - Senior Editor

Aaron Keller holds a juris doctor degree from the University of New Hampshire School of Law and a broadcast journalism degree from Syracuse University.  He is a former anchor and executive producer for the Law&Crime Network and is now a Senior Editor for the Law&Crime website. DISCLAIMER:  This website is for general informational purposes only.  You should not rely on it for legal advice.  Reading this site or interacting with the author via this site does not create an attorney-client relationship.  This website is not a substitute for the advice of an attorney.  Speak to a competent lawyer in your jurisdiction for legal advice and representation relevant to your situation.

You may also like: