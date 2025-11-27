A suspect in Ohio is accused of killing a man, dismembering his body, and then driving around the city in his work vehicle as authorities searched for the victim.

Martel Huggins, 33, has been charged with murder and assault, jail records reviewed by Law&Crime show. He was booked into the Lucas County Corrections Center on Tuesday.

Malicai Calder, 27, was reported missing over the weekend in Toledo. Officers with the Toledo Police Department began searching for him, and on Tuesday, they made a discovery: his work vehicle was being driven through the city.

Police stopped the vehicle on Mulberry Drive and pulled over the driver. It wasn't Calder. Rather, it was a different man later identified as Huggins, and officers found incriminating signs, local ABC affiliate WTVG reported.

Specifically, body parts of Calder were apparently inside the vehicle.

The victim reportedly had stab and gunshot wounds to his head. The county coroner's office ruled his death a homicide and stated his body had been dismembered.

Officers had gone to Calder's home, where they apparently found a dog barking, the shower running, and the TV on. His vehicle was also reported missing.

It is unclear whether Calder and Huggins had a relationship before the victim's death. Any possible motive has not been announced by authorities.

Huggins is being held in jail on a $1 million bond and is expected in court next month.