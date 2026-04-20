A 10-year-old girl in Alabama who was reported missing was found dead inside her home last week after she was allegedly killed by another child.

Police said they have taken a "juvenile" into custody on one count of murder in connection with the slaying of Katheryn Bigbee, authorities announced.

According to a news release from the Piedmont Police Department, officers "immediately" responded to an undisclosed address on Friday at 10:51 p.m. regarding a report of a missing child. Upon arriving at the residence, first responders discovered a young girl dead inside.

The Calhoun County Coroner's Office later identified the victim as Katheryn Bigbee.

Police said a second juvenile — whose name has not been released — was taken into custody and charged with murder. Officials have declined to provide additional details because both the victim and suspect are minors, and the investigation remains ongoing.

"This is a heartbreaking situation for everyone involved and for our entire community," Piedmont Police Chief Nathan Johnson said in a statement. "We ask that you keep the family affected by this tragedy in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time."

Johnson's heartbreak was echoed by administrators at Piedmont Elementary School, which mourned "the loss of one of our precious students" in a Facebook post.

"Our entire Piedmont Elementary School family is grieving as we remember a sweet little girl who brought smiles, kindness, and a bright light to our halls each day," the post states. "Katheryn had a joyful, spunky personality that made her truly special. She was an enthusiastic reader and will be remembered for the happiness she shared so freely. She will always be a part of our school family, and her memory will live on in the hearts of her classmates, teachers, and all who knew and loved her."

Blake Trammel, a relative of the victim, said the family had been "torn to pieces" in the wake of Katheryn's death, according to a report from the New York Post.

"She was a light in any room she walked into. I cannot express the pain, guilt, and emptiness that has come from all of this. We don't have answers, only more questions," he reportedly wrote.