A Connecticut man is behind bars for killing a 14-year-old boy in a Christmas Day hit-and-run crash that left three others seriously wounded, law enforcement in the Nutmeg State say.

Tyron Davis, 26, stands accused of three counts of assault in the first degree, and one count each of second-degree manslaughter, evading responsibility involving a death, reckless driving and failure to drive in the proper lane, according to the Hartford Police Department. The underlying incident occurred on Dec. 25, 2025, near the intersection of Cornwall Street and Hebron Street in Hartford, and took the life of 14-year-old Malachi James, authorities said.

More Law&Crime coverage: 'Heartless' driver mowed down 10-year-old crossing street with brother and cousins then 'kept going,' mom says the kids tried to save him 'but they're children': Cops

Around 9:18 p.m. on the day in question, James and his family were traveling in a Toyota Camry heading south on Cornwall when a Tesla Cybertruck crossed into the southbound lane and caused a head-on collision, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the Hartford Courant. The teenager and his family had to be removed from the vehicle by firefighters before they were rushed to a nearby hospital, where the 14-year-old was pronounced dead on arrival.

"Officers got there quickly, located a horrific-looking accident," a police spokesperson said at a contemporaneous press conference. "Debris field, two vehicles that were absolutely demolished."

Meanwhile, the driver of the Tesla fled the scene on foot, police said.

Investigators noticed a temporary Georgia license plate on the vehicle and quickly ascertained that the truck belonged to an individual who runs a private rental car business, according to the affidavit.

The truck's owner then provided the name of the person the vehicle had been rented to. As it turned out, that man remained at the crime scene and, when questioned by law enforcement, allegedly said his acquaintance, Davis, helped facilitate the rental of the Cybertruck.

The man went on to explain that Davis had already rented a BMW from the individual who owns the rental car business. The business owner, at the time, only had a Cybertruck available, so the man was initially hesitant because he had never driven a Tesla but ultimately agreed because he needed a vehicle, according to the affidavit.

After that, Davis and the other man traveled together in the rented BMW to a grocery store parking lot in Simsbury to pick up the Tesla. Once there, however, the drivers allegedly switched things up due to the other man's still-professed unfamiliarity with operating a Tesla. The man drove the BMW while Davis got behind the wheel of the Tesla, police said. The pair had plans to stop for pizza in Hartford and eventually change vehicles after the other man was able to do some research on how to drive a Cybertruck, according to law enforcement.

The man would go on to tell police he was driving right behind Davis when the crash occurred and that he witnessed the incident, according to the affidavit. He said he first went to check on Davis, saw that he had only minor injuries, then went to check on the people in the Toyota. There, he found others helping the family, so he went back to the Cybertruck and found that Davis was gone, police said.

Investigators were provided the defendant's phone number — but attempts to reach out were swiftly ended when an iPhone on the floor of the Tesla started ringing, police said.

Investigators then took DNA samples from inside the Cybertruck and seized the cellphone along with the vehicle's flash drive, according to the affidavit. After obtaining a warrant to view the contents of the flash drive, police said the parking lot pickup had been recorded as well as parts of the crash. In the crash-related footage, Davis is alleged to have passed another car by veering into the southbound lane – with the Camry's headlights "clearly seen" in the distance, police said.

Yet, instead of slowing down or getting back into the correct northbound lane, the defendant allegedly barreled ahead until the two vehicles collided, according to the affidavit.

An officer familiar with Davis identified him and investigators additionally used facial recognition software to turn up what they referred to as a "99.9%" match with his photo from a prior arrest, police said.

On Tuesday, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Davis eventually turned himself in and is currently being detained in the Hartford Correctional Center on $1.25 million bond.

In a GoFundMe started by his aunt, Malachi was remembered as "a vibrant and sweet young man who had just celebrated Christmas with his family, full of dreams, laughter, and a bright future ahead of him. He was cherished by all who knew him. A loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, godbrother, cousin and friend with an infectious spirit and a wonderful sense of humor. He had a smile that lit up the room."

A separate GoFundMe is also raising money for the family.

"I just can't believe that he had to die this way," the boy's mother said at a vigil days after the crash. "It's just not right."