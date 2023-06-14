Obscenity-laden police body camera footage obtained by Law&Crime shows the arrest of an Indiana woman for allegedly burning an American flag and replacing it with a green and white Islamic State group (ISIS) flag.

Video shows Sierra Justice Malloy using slurs and threatening officers with decapitation as she’s being detained outside a business on Sunday in Evansville.

Malloy, 43, was booked on Sunday morning into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of criminal trespass, criminal mischief, intimidation, and flag desecration, online jail records show. She was being held on a $1,500 bond.

Police body camera shows the incident when Evansville police were called to a Spectrum store on a report of arson.

Malloy is seen cuffed in the footage outside the business and can be heard making threats, cursing — with its constant bleeps — and using slurs as police arrest her and authorities remove the ISIS flag from a pole.

Sierra Justice Malloy (Booking photo from Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office; Arrest photo screenshot from bodycam video)

“If ya’ll don’t get fired, f—ing toast, ISIS will cut your f—ing heads off,” said Malloy, video shows.

“My head?” said an officer.

“Yeah, he’s going to cut your heads off,” said Malloy. “You don’t even know who I am, do you? Yeah, you’re going to find out who I am.”

An affidavit obtained by the Evansville Courier & Press said a 911 caller told authorities grass was on fire about six to 10 feet from the building.

“Sierra claimed to be ISIS and continued saying homophobic slurs to officers on scene,” the affidavit said, the paper reported. “Sierra claimed her ISIS handle was Lori D. Franklin.”

The paper reported that a public Facebook account corresponding to Malloy’s alleged pseudonym features conspiratorial content covering the COVID-19 vaccine, “#WhiteLivesMatter,” “justice” for participants of the deadly U.S. Capitol riot and hashtags associated with the QAnon movement. In one post, the Lori D. Franklin account shared an image of a Nazi-style swastika with the caption, “Be the light,” the newspaper reported.

