 Katrina Fouts Sentenced for Conspiring to Murder David Fouts
Indiana Woman Sentenced for Conspiring to Murder Husband Who Died with Poisonous Mushrooms in His Stomach

Alberto LuperonApr 20th, 2022, 3:07 pm
 
Booking photo via Katrina Louise Fouts.

Katrina Louise Fouts.

A 56-year-old Indiana woman convicted of conspiring to murder her husband will have to outlive a decades-long prison sentence if she hopes to reenter society.

A judge sentenced Katrina Louise Fouts to 34 years behind bars for conspiring to murder husband David Michael Fouts, 50, online records show.

Fouts was credited for 772 days of time served. She was also sentenced to 365 days in prison for failure to report human remains (with 183 days credit). The defendant’s sentences will run concurrently.

Prosecutors previously dropped a count of filing a false report in February, the same month they dismissed their murder case against Fouts’ co-defendant, former police officer Terry Hopkins. Hopkins, who was 64 when first charged with murder and other crimes in September 2020, died before prosecutors could put him on trial, according to WXIN.

Jurors found Fouts guilty of the conspiracy to commit murder and filing a false report charges in March. They agreed with prosecutors that she was involved in killing her husband, but did not know to what extent. Jurors acquitted her of murder.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said that David Fouts was found dead in a ditch on April 24, 2020. A forensic pathologist determined victim Fouts died from homicide but could not figure out the exact means. Authorities found poisonous mushrooms in his stomach, according to WRTV.

Katrina Fouts’ phone featured a screenshot about deadly mushrooms, according to authorities in the WXIN report. She did not attempt to reach her husband for days after he disappeared, authorities said.

Other evidence including her searching Google for “how to pass a lie detector test,” authorities said.

[Booking photos via Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office]

