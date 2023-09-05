A 52-year-old New Jersey woman already accused of slashing a 65-year-old stranger in the face with a kitchen knife on a New York City corner in an unprovoked attack appeared in court this week where she reportedly threatened to do the same to a sitting judge if he tried to make her serve a lengthy prison sentence.

“I’m going to slash you in the face too if you put me in the cell for a long time,” Ola Albanni said to Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Miriam R. Best during her Monday arraignment in criminal court, the New York Post reported. She reportedly reiterated the threat a second time during the hearing then spent about a minute ranting nonsensically.

Due to the bizarre series of outbursts, Judge Best ended the proceeding by ordering Albanni to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

According to the New York Police Department, a woman was walking in front of a pizzeria located on the corner of Eighth Avenue and West 38th Street at about 6:10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 when an unknown female assailant — later identified as Albanni — “approached and slashed her in the face with a large knife” before fleeing the scene on foot.

This individual has been arrested and charged for this incident. Thank you to everyone who shared this information and assisted in the search for this suspect. https://t.co/UuC0RHJAwU — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 4, 2023

The victim sustained a laceration just below her left eye, the Daily Voice reported. She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she reportedly received six stitches.

The NYPD immediately released security camera footage that showed a woman with curly hair hitting just below the shoulder, a patterned bucket hat, a long-sleeve furry black jacket, a white shirt, and bright pink sequined shorts. The footage showed the suspect fleeing the area after the attack while carrying two shopping bags.

Albanni was identified and placed under arrest on Sunday, Sept. 3, police said. It was not immediately clear where the Hoboken, New Jersey, resident was located when she was taken into custody. She is currently facing one count of first-degree assault and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.

The alleged attack on a stranger in New York City is nothing new for Albanni. A complaint filed in Manhattan Criminal Court earlier this year alleges that at about 3 p.m. on May 3, 2023, Albanni approached another female stranger on Third Avenue and East 37th Street and punched her in the face, the Post reported. The victim was reportedly 34 years old.

After the punch, Albanni allegedly threatened another stranger while brandishing a boxcutter. That weapon was reportedly found in her purse when she was arrested. She was reportedly charged with misdemeanor assault and menacing and released from holding on her own recognizance in that case. But when she never appeared for her scheduled court date, authorities issued a warrant for her arrest.

This time around, Albanni’s bond was set at $100,000. If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

