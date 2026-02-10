A "heartless" British man was caught on video blubbering to cops about how he was going to miss the release of the popular video game Grand Theft Auto 6 after he brutally murdered his "on-and-off" girlfriend.

"I'm going to miss GTA!" cried Robert Richens, 35, while being arrested for the "merciless" butchering of Rachael Vaughan, 40, who was found dead in Oxfordshire, England, with 64 injuries from blunt force trauma and knife wounds from a "serrated blade," according to the local newspaper Oxford Mail and a press release from Thames Valley Police.

Richens was sentenced last week to life in prison with a minimum term of 16 years and one month after he pleaded guilty to murder, according to the police press release. Authorities released body camera footage on Facebook from his arrest that showed "what Richens had to say to police officers" while being taken into custody in May 2025, the post says.

"I'm going to get life!" Richens exclaims, after crying about missing the GTA release.

"Which GTA, what are you talking about Robert?" a law enforcement officer asks him.

"Six," Richens replies, to which the cop says, "Oh you've got ages for that."

Richens had called police himself that day and reported Vaughan's death, telling arriving officers, "I accidentally killed her. At least I admitted to it," per the body camera footage.

"I can't get it out of my head," he later said on video. "I could have went on the run."

According to the Oxford Mail, prosecutors and police said Richens had been in a rocky relationship with Vaughan before the killing. He was described in court as being a "jealous" and "raging" boyfriend whose behavior led to Vaughan staying with a male friend just days before she was killed.

"I am not scared of nothing," Richens said in a voicemail left on the friend's phone, according to prosecutors. "If you do anything to my girlfriend, you better watch your f—ing back."

Prosecutor Neil Moore said in court, "This is the start of his intense fury," according to the Oxford Mail. Richens' phone call to police was reportedly played in court, during which he said, "We had an argument. I think I just blacked out. I'm going to go to prison for life for this aren't I? I'm going to prison 100% aren't I?"

In a statement announcing Richens' sentencing, the senior investigating officer who handled his case said, "Robert Richens' actions were heartless. He left Rachael alone in her house, made no attempt to help her or seek medical attention and he only contacted police when he had nowhere else to turn."

The police official added, "Richens will now face the consequences of his merciless actions."