A Kentucky man who allegedly tried to walk away from the scene after he crashed his car into a restaurant was charged with DUI.

Alexis Calvillo, 29, remains in custody at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections after police said he crashed his car into the Kiwami Ramen restaurant in Louisville on the night of Feb. 28. According to arresting documents obtained by local Fox affiliate WDRB, Calvillo allegedly drove into the side of the building, tearing off the front of the car and hitting a table where four people, including a pregnant woman, were sitting.

After the alleged crash, Calvillo got out of the car and walked away. When police officers tried to stop him, he allegedly told them, "I'm going to kill you."

Louisville Metro Police officers said that they smelled "a strong odor of alcohol" on Calvillo, who allegedly slurred his words as he continued to threaten them. When police searched his car, they allegedly found an open beer bottle on the floorboard of the passenger side.

Calvillo was arrested and charged with DUI, four counts of wanton endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, terroristic threatening, and other vehicle-related charges. He was booked into the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, where his bail was set at $7,500. His next court date is scheduled for March 10.

The owners of Kiwami Ramen confirmed that none of the staff or patrons were harmed, but the crash destroyed the side of the building and the business remains closed. Another Louisville-based Facebook account, Louisville StrEatery, posted photos of the aftermath and called for locals to support the staff and business while they work to reopen.