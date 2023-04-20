A man in Las Vegas, Nevada, accused of killing his wife made a chilling 911 call after he failed to kill himself last weekend, police say.

Shiva Gummi, 33, stands accused of one count of open murder with a deadly weapon over the Saturday morning stabbing death of his wife, Gwendoline Amsrala, 28, in the couple’s residence.

The victim was found slain next to her husband on a mattress inside the house, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said. She had numerous wounds to her arms, abdomen and throat.

Amsrala graduated from the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in 2022.

A GoFundMe was started to help her family with funeral expenses.

“The UNLV community would like to express sincere condolences for the loss of our dear colleague, doctor, and friend Gwendoline Amsrala, MD,” the fundraiser started by the woman’s chief faculty adviser reads. “She was taken tragically and suddenly from us before she was destined to fulfill a rich and meaningful career dedicated to serving her future patients.

“For those that knew her intimately, we will always remember her wonderful sense of humor, strength of spirit, leadership, and charming smile. As we remember and celebrate her life, this fundraiser is an opportunity to care for her immediate family as she is survived by her mother and father. Gwen was passionately dedicated to providing for her parents, and therefore we have an opportunity to fulfill Gwen’s wishes.”

In a separate statement, the UNLV Internal Medicine department expressed surprise and sadness for the sudden loss of a fellow Rebel.

“Our residency was shocked to learn of the passing of our beloved intern, Dr. Gwendoline Amsrala,” the statement reads. “Gwen was a graduate of the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV and rotated with our program as a medical student and stayed on as a resident. She was taken tragically and suddenly from us, and the world has lost an amazing physician who would have changed the lives of countless patients. Our program misses her infectious smile, positive energy, and the love she had for her work family. We mourn the passing of our dear friend.”

On Sunday, law enforcement announced Amsrala’s husband had been charged – at first declining to release her name, Henderson, Nevada-based Fox affiliate KVVU reports. The Clark County Coroner confirmed the woman’s identity by Tuesday and said she died of multiple stab wounds, according to Las Vegas-based ABC affiliate KTNV.

The defendant was initially booked in absentia as he suffered from numerous critical injuries when law enforcement arrived, KVVU reported. Gummi’s wounds are still being treated, and he could not make an initial court appearance, local NBC affiliate KSNV reported, citing court records. He is currently being held without bail, and a status check on the case is slated for May 2.

At the scene, police spoke with a third person who allegedly said the husband “was upset with Gwendoline after she spent the night at a friend’s house who was intoxicated after a night of drinking,” according to the arrest report obtained by various local media outlets.

That report also contains a harrowing interaction between the alleged killer and the emergency worker on the other end of the line.

“I want to die, but I’m not dying,” Gummi told 911 dispatchers.

A dispatcher asked Gummi where his wife was.

To which he replied: “Next to me.”

Then the dispatcher asked him if his wife could help him.

Gummi replied: “She’s dead.”

