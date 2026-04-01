A mother in Louisiana is accused of orchestrating a plot to have the father of her children killed, allegedly pressuring her boyfriend into carrying out a fatal ambush after the victim sought custody and child support.

Authorities arrested Hope Jackson and charged her with one count of principal to second-degree murder in the slaying of Anthony Wesley Jr., who was fatally shot last week.

The boyfriend, 32-year-old Riddick Franklin, was arrested earlier this month and charged with second-degree murder, according to a report from Baton Rouge ABC affiliate WBRZ. He is also facing charges of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentality, possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies, and obstruction of justice.

In the early morning hours of March 22, deputies with the Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded to a call at the Jefferson Lakes Apartments in the 12000 block of Jefferson Highway. First responders found Wesley dead on a sidewalk outside the apartment complex.

Investigators reviewing surveillance footage determined the gunman shot Wesley from behind moments after he arrived home. The gunman then approached and fired additional rounds while standing over him, effectively executing the victim, according to WBRZ.

Detectives canvassed the area and identified a white Dodge Ram seen leaving shortly after the shooting. Using license plate data, they traced the vehicle to Franklin, who was later detained during a traffic stop. Detectives executed search warrants on the truck and Franklin's residence, recovering a handgun, clothing consistent with what was reportedly seen in surveillance footage, and his cellphone.

During questioning, Franklin admitted to the killing, telling investigators he went to the victim's home in an attempt to "squash the beef" and "cease fire," but added that he was also "tired of being disrespected," Unfiltered with Kiran, an unaffiliated website focusing on Louisiana news, reported, citing the probable cause affidavit.

Franklin reportedly told detectives that while attempting to speak with Wesley, he instead took out his gun and shot him multiple times. He then returned home, took the weapon apart, and washed the clothes he had been wearing, according to investigators.

As the investigation progressed, detectives uncovered evidence suggesting the killing was tied to a custody dispute involving Jackson.

Court records show Wesley had recently filed a petition for custody, visitation, and child support for the couple's children, with a hearing scheduled in the coming weeks.

According to the arrest warrant, Franklin told investigators that Jackson had been upset about child support issues and the pending court case. He said she expressed concern about losing custody and told him she wanted Wesley "OV," which investigators explained meant to "finish off or eliminate/kill someone," per the Unfiltered story.

Investigators recovered messages from Franklin's phone that allegedly show Jackson urging him to act. In one exchange, she wrote, "I want him OV," and in others, she suggested time was running out and warned she would "lose everything" if Wesley was not taken care of.

WBRZ reported that Franklin said Jackson had "increased pressure" on him over the child support issue. He also recounted a statement Jackson allegedly made shortly before the killing, telling him, "I ain't gone tell on you, you ain't gone tell on me so we straight."

Phone records reportedly showed the pair were in repeated contact in the hours surrounding the shooting, including calls and text messages both before and after the gunfire.

Investigators said Franklin waited in the parking lot of the apartment complex for hours until Wesley arrived home before gunning him down.

Both Jackson and Franklin are being held without bond and are scheduled to appear in court in April.