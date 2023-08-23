A man who led police to the body of his missing 72-year-old landlord in the woods of northern Virginia after authorities spent weeks searching has pleaded guilty to murder in the case.

Brian George Sayrs Jr., 27, pleaded on Monday to charges of second-degree murder and concealing a body in the death of Emily Lu, who was reported missing when she didn’t show up to work caring for seniors in June 2021. Sayres, who rented a room in Lu’s home, faces up to 32 years in prison when he’s set to be sentenced on Jan. 12.

In a statement, Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said he hoped the guilty verdict “provides a measure of healing for her family and loved ones.”

“To this day, we still don’t know exactly how she was killed, but we know that the individual who was responsible will face accountability for his actions,” he said.

Sayrs’ public defender did not immediately respond to a request from Law&Crime for comment.

Lu disappeared on June 3, 2021, after a trip to a nearby grocery store. She was reported missing the next day when she didn’t show up to her job as a caretaker for seniors. Her car had been parked in her driveway at her home in Lorton, about 20 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.

Police quickly suspected foul play.

Multiple searches by ground and air were launched around her home and areas where she was thought to have been. Police joined her family to announce a $20,000 reward for information about her disappearance while detectives followed leads and spoke with Lu’s tenants.

After searching for nearly two months, police said Sayrs called them on July 23, 2021, from a bench at a ballpark and led them to her body in the woods near her home, where police believe she was killed, the Washington Post reported. Police announced the discovery and the charges against Sayres in a news release the next day.

Laura Birnbaum, a spokesperson for Descano, told the Post the body was badly decomposed and the cause of death was deemed “inconclusive.”

“He did confess to the police, but he has never disclosed how he killed her or what the motive was,” Birnbaum said.

Washington’s NBC affiliate WRC-TV reported that Sayrs had texted his mother the same day he led police to the body, taking responsibility for his actions.

“I just made a mistake,” he reportedly texted. “Jenny deserves justice,” referring to Lu’s daughter.

Lu was remembered as a loving, caring woman.

“Emily was amazing,” said Fairfax County Police Department Major Ed O’Carroll. “Her effort in the community is that she was caring for others.”

