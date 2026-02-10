An Arizona man who reportedly told a judge that he "fell asleep" while driving and struck a cyclist in a fatal hit-and-run was allegedly high on fentanyl at the time.

Eric Hodge, 46, is being held on $750,000 cash bail at the Maricopa County Jail after he made his first court appearance on Monday. He was charged with reckless manslaughter and other felonies in connection with the hit-and-run death of 26-year-old Hannah Henry on Sunday. According to court documents obtained by local CBS affiliate KPHO, Henry was riding her bike near the intersection of Central Avenue and Elwood Street in Phoenix when Hodge allegedly veered into the bike lane, striking Henry from behind and running over her before continuing to drive.

Police said Hodge admitted to smoking fentanyl shortly before he got behind the wheel and buying more drugs after the incident.

Police said the van Hodge was driving was caught on traffic cameras and traced to a residence. The person who was registered as the owner of the van opened the door for police officers and confirmed to them that Hodge had been driving the van. When the van's owner called to Hodge to come to the front door, Hodge allegedly left the home through the back door. Officers caught up to him quickly and brought him in for questioning.

According to the court documents, Hodge admitted to smoking fentanyl before he got in the van that morning. He told police that "when he smokes fentanyl, he passes out randomly and wakes up in different places." While he recalled seeing "a girl on a 10-speed bicycle" while he was driving, he said he thought he hit a fire hydrant. After hitting what he believed to be a fire hydrant, he met with someone to buy $100 of fentanyl.

Police said they found drug paraphernalia in Hodge's pockets after they brought him in.

KPHO reported that Henry, a former triathlete, was found by first responders in critical condition with serious injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

During his court appearance, Hodge told the judge, "I didn't know that I hit anybody. I fell asleep, and when I woke up, I was off the road a little bit."

State prosecutor Stephen Garcia called Hodge a "danger to the community." The judge seemed to agree, and set Hodge's bail at $750,000 cash.

Hodge was charged with reckless manslaughter, leaving the scene of a deadly crash, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of narcotic drugs. His next court date was scheduled for Feb. 13.