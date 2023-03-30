A Nebraska woman allegedly ran over and killed two men with her car earlier this week – and police say she was gunning for a third.

Taylor Bradley, 27, was originally booked on two counts of murder in the second degree over the vehicular homicides of maintenance workers Chris Karmazin, 42, and Ronald Gonzalez, 45.

“Video and witness accounts of the incident support the arrest of Taylor Bradley for second degree murder as they exhibit intent,” the Lincoln Police Department wrote in a press release. “Intent is further supported by the location where the victims were run over which is approximately 20-30 yards from any roadway.”

The defendant was arrested on Tuesday and arraigned on Wednesday.

During that hearing, she was charged with two counts of murder in the first degree and three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, according to Lincoln, Nebraska-based CBS affiliate KOLN.

Bradley was animated and adamant she was innocent during her arraignment, the TV station reports, “denying the charges and shouting expletives at the judge via video conference from jail.”

The station’s video of the hearing shows Bradley yelling “I don’t give an absolute f—” when asked if she understood the charges against her.

A GoFundMe was set up by Karmazin’s family to help offset funeral and living expenses for his surviving wife and children.

“Chris was a charismatic individual who loved being a father and husband,” the fundraiser reads. “He leaves behind 3 children: Sehven (24 years old), Lydia (12 years old), and Laurel (6 years old)- and his loving wife, Aylin. Also, Chris loved spending time with his friends playing board games and was an avid animal lover. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and working with his hands. His greatest joy was being a father.”

Georgina Gonzalez was at a loss as to why her husband was taken away from her.

“It’s kind of hard understanding why she did it because it’s someone that I’m going to miss for the rest of my life,” she told KOLN. “It was an aggressive person that just came at two people. Someone hit my husband with a car and a co-worker.”

According to court documents obtained by Omaha-based ABC affiliate KETV, the defendant “purposely located” the victims in a grass-covered area near The Lodge Apartments clubhouse on Briarpark Drive. Both deceased men worked at the complex.

During a recent press conference, Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins described the case as “complex” and declined to account for a motive, but said investigators believed there was “intent” in the defendant’s alleged driving on Monday, March 27.

“I would love to be able to answer that question, you know, ‘What led up to somebody intentionally running others over?’” Ewins said in comments reported by the Lincoln Journal Star. “It is — it’s part of the investigation and we’re really looking into what happened. Unfortunately, there’s witnesses that saw parts of it, but not the entire interaction.”

The police chief added during that press conference that her investigators spoke with a “substantial” number of witnesses and reviewed surveillance footage to determine “there definitely was” intent on Bradley’s behalf that day.

“It’s really hard to really present that at this time, because we don’t have all the evidence, and I don’t want to taint the investigation with giving that out too soon,” Ewins said.

Court documents obtained by KOLN allege that Bradley hit the two men “seconds apart.”

She also allegedly attempted to run over and kill a man named Robert Sargent but did not succeed. She was charged with one count of attempted murder in the first degree over that allegation.

The defendant is being held in the Lancaster County Jail on $2 million bond.

