A Texas motorist drunkenly plowed into a scooter rider with his Honda Civic, turned around, then hit the person again and ran over his body before driving away as if nothing happened, cops say.

"The vehicle made a U-turn and struck the victim a second time before fleeing the scene," the Irving Police Department told Law&Crime in a statement about Noe Ibarra Cedeno, 36, who is charged with intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault and collision involving serious bodily injury or death and hit-and-run.

"The victim, Tony Vasquez, was operating a motorized scooter in the roadway," the IPD statement says.

Cedeno was later located by police and determined to be intoxicated. An arrest affidavit obtained by local ABC affiliate WFAA says Cedeno told investigators that he drank four to six Coronas while watching a FIFA soccer match before leaving to drive someone to a hotel.

"He stated that upon leaving, he hit something with his vehicle, but did not know what it was, and later believed he had hit a person," according to the affidavit. "The defendant turned around and drove back through the scene, not seeing anything, but running over something again," the document says.

Cedeno went to the hotel and eventually returned home.

Officers responded to the 2800 block of Cantrell Street regarding an accident around 2:53 a.m., according to the IPD statement. Authorities launched an investigation and located a black Honda Civic with a bumper that allegedly matched pieces found at the scene.

Cedeno was detained and blew a 0.103 when given a preliminary breath test for drunk driving, which is over the legal limit in Texas of 0.08. He was booked into the Dallas County Jail and is being held on a combined $350,000 bond.

Vasquez, who is from Dallas, was a musician who played bass in a band with his father, according to his family.

"I miss him a lot," his father, Julio Vasquez, told KDFW.

"It's just terrible," he added. "I mean, somebody to do that, you know, has to be crazy, has to be an animal."