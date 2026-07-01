A Minnesota man allegedly stabbed a worker at the group home where he was living after making a death threat.

Luke McLane, 33, is in custody at the Stearns County Jail after being charged with second-degree murder and assault with a dangerous weapon. According to a criminal complaint obtained by local news outlet Star Tribune, McLane allegedly made verbal threats toward 30-year-old Glapoujay Garmondeh, who was an employee at the St. Luke Home in Cold Spring, Minnesota.

Officers from the Cold Spring Police Department responded to the home around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday after receiving calls about a stabbing.

When police arrived, they found Garmondeh on the ground outside with a stab wound to the neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to reporting on the criminal complaint by local ABC affiliate KSTP, witnesses at the group home told police that they saw McLane chasing Garmondeh. After McLane got on top of Garmondeh, he yelled at him, "I'm going to kill you."

Local NBC affiliate KARE reported that police arrived at the end of the attack and saw McLane with blood on his clothes, holding a knife. Police said they heard McLane say to Garmondeh, "I told you I was gonna do it." McLane was arrested and booked into the Stearns County Jail, where he is being held without bail. His next court date was not immediately available.

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The St. Luke Home is run by Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud, which released a statement identifying Garmondeh as one of its employees. In the statement obtained by the Star Tribune, the organization's president and CEO Aaron Fisk wrote that the victim's colleagues were "deeply saddened by the tragic incident that resulted in the loss of life of an employee at our Cold Spring group home. Our hearts are with the individual's family, loved ones, and all those impacted by this loss."