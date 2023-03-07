Hitman who donned Hasidic disguise to kill reformed ex-gangster arrested for brazen on-camera shooting

A New Jersey man was recently arrested for allegedly dressing up in a Hasidic-like disguise and murdering a man in New York City during a brazen-but-failed daytime robbery attempt caught on camera.

Ron Reeder, 52, was arrested following a police raid in Teaneck, New Jersey, last month, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said in a press release. Two other people were also arrested and charged with weapons, drug, and identity theft offenses. It is unclear if the other two defendants are believed to be tied to the violence that took the life of Jermaine Dixon, 46, on the morning of Sept. 6, 2021.

The victim was shot at point-blank range in the South Ozone Park neighborhood in Queens. Witnesses said the gunman pretended to work on a nearby car for hours before ambushing Dixon, NYPD sources told the New York Daily News.

The deceased man was likely chosen for the $10,000 he had on him when he was killed, NYPD sources told the New York Post at the time of the slaying, but the shooter ran off before he could get the money.

Dixon was killed as he attempted to get in his car. A second person is alleged to have acted as a lookout for the failed robbery, police say.

Law enforcement shared footage of the fatal encounter.

WANTED for A Homicide in the rear of 132-10 South Conduit Avenue. #Queens @NYPD106pct on 9/6/21 @ 7:53 AM The perpetrator approached the victim and shot him multiple times in the head and fled in a white Nissan sedan. Reward up to $3500Seen them? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! pic.twitter.com/YkfR9bT9oS — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) September 9, 2021

In the surveillance video, a man wearing a Hasidic-style hat and a long black robe appeared to be performing repairs or maintenance on a white Nissan sedan with its hood, trunk, and door open. As Dixon walked over to his own Ford Edge SUV, the killer rushed up behind him and shot him in the back of his head. He quickly rifled through the limp man’s body, came away empty-handed, made his way back to the Nissan, closed the hood, and drove away.

At the time of his death, Dixon had only been out of prison for less than a year – following a long and redemptive stay behind bars.

A former member of Brooklyn’s Patio Crew, a mob-like racketeering group that billed itself as a neighborhood social club who met at a namesake restaurant in the Flatbush neighborhood, Dixon was considered a model prisoner who made serious amends. His life sentence for a drug-related murder was cut to 30 years. Over time, he got a college degree and filed for compassionate release.

“It is clear that I am not the young man that your honor sentenced 20 years ago,” Dixon wrote to now-Senior U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie – since famous for briefly serving as the Mar-a-Lago document scandal special master. “I am now asking your honor to again take a chance with me and let me re-enter society to prove to myself, my mother, children, family and also the court that I can and will do the right thing upon release. I blame no one but myself for the road I chose that put me in my current situation.”

Reeder has been in and out of prison, according to the Daily News.

A task force made up of the Bergen County Regional SWAT Team and the NYPD raided the defendant’s Garden State apartment in late February. The alleged shooter was extradited to the Big Apple late last week, where he was charged with murder and weapons offenses.

